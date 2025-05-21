Gypsy to incoming NCC chair: Do your best

Winston "Gypsy" Peters -

Former National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters does not know who is going to be the next chairperson but hopes the individual would do the job to the best of their ability.

Gypsy resigned as chairman on May 13, although it was initially reported that he wished to serve until the end of his term in November 2025. He was appointed as NCC chair in 2018.

He said in a phone interview on May 20 that he would continue running his businesses and performing given that he was no longer NCC chairman.

He already has events booked in Canada, Jamaica and Barbados, he added.

Gypsy said the title of NCC chairman was not a job with a salary per say, but rather a civic duty.

“It is basically a civic duty that you are doing to help, to run this and do it efficiently. You should be, in fact, an independent person who does not have to depend on that or anything concerning that to live.

“As indeed I don’t. I live by my other means. I am an entertainer of some international renown. I perform all over the place. I have shows right now, as I speak, from Canada, right back down to Jamaica to Barbados.

“I never stopped being an international performer and I am a businessman. I have quite a few businesses here and there,” he said.

Gypsy said if he depended on NCC to live he could not live the kind of life he did.

He said people were usually called to serve, and if asked to do so in relation to country country and culture, he would most readily do it again.

When asked if he had any advice for whoever might be the next chair, Gypsy said, “The only advice I could give is do what you can do to the best of your ability.”

He hopes to be performing at D' Kaiso Dynasty come Carnival 2026.

“The culture of Trinidad and Tobago is what I love. As long as I can be a performer, I’d perform,” he said.