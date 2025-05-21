Griffith could be man for CoP

Gary Griffith - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Gary Griffith may not be the perfect man for police commissioner. However, he has the experience and knowledge since he served both the UNC as minister of national security and the PNM as police commissioner.

That is a clear indication that both parties had confidence and trust in his ability to do the job. But sometimes that trust and confidence gradually erode, resulting in dismissal, such as with the PNM.

I believe that whatever happened in the past is now water under the bridge, and it is time for Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to consider Griffith as her candidate to become the new commissioner.

With the PM already injecting love and empathy by hiring John Jeremie, a past PNM attorney general, as her AG, I don’t see why she can't consider Griffith for the CoP job.

The important thing is selecting the right person and someone who agrees with the concepts of the PM. Griffith supports Persad-Bissessar's call to "light up criminals" and he was a progressive FUL supporter.

So, there is more than ample evidence to say that Griffith fits the profile for consideration, but it is the PM who must choose a candidate. And who is better than Griffith?

He is no longer affiliated with the NTA or any other political party, so I therefore believe he would accept being the PM's candidate for CoP, if called upon.

While there are others who may be suitable and qualified, it remains to be seen who would emerge as the number one candidate among contenders.

I implore the PM to carefully examine the resumes of all candidates. However, I believe Griffith is the right person.

JAY RAKHAR

New York