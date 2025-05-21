Feathers, Fur and Fins on exhibit at Studio Joli

The Caroni Wetlands by Latoya Tidd -

Maintaining a dedication to causes near and dear to its hearts, Studio Joli will once again shine a light on the wonders of wildlife and their habitats, with Feathers, Fur and Fins III, a group exhibition opening May 24.

A release from the gallery said it had previously presented this event in recognition of World Animal Day, and this year it chose World Environment Day to bring focus to the beauty of the natural world, and to contemplate ways to assist in its preservation.

Gallery co-owner Lisa Leid says, “From the pothounds in our streets, to the sea turtles nesting on our beaches, and the heartbreakingly endangered pawi, we have such diverse life in Trinidad and Tobago it seems like a continually worthwhile exhibition to hold; drawing attention to the animals and their environments here at home.”

When Studio Joli began this annual event in 2023, its curators had no idea of the reaction it would receive. Yet again the call for submissions for this year’s show garnered responses from over 80 artists. These submissions were narrowed down to 15 artists, creating an amazingly diverse selection of animal and environment-related artworks in a wide range of media and styles. With vibrant scenes in acrylic and oils to charming animal sculptures, and everything in between, this exhibition is sure to have something for everyone, the release said.

Animal ambassadors will be in-gallery thanks to the El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation (ECWC). There will also be fund-raising activities and second-hand books for sale, with all proceeds going to ECWC, the Animal Defense Society, and the TTSPCA.

Feathers, Fur and Fins III begins with a special opening night on May 25 from 5 pm-8 pm at the gallery, 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

The exhibition runs until June 5 from 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.