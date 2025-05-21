Browne considers contesting PNM election

Dr Amery Browne. - File photo

HAVING decided against contesting the general election, former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne says he will consider contesting the PNM’s national executive elections on June 22, but is clear that if he decides to enter that elections, it won’t be for the post of political leader.

At a news conference at Balisier House in Port of Spain, party PRO Faris Al-Rawi said all posts on the party’s national executive will be contested on June 22 and results will be announced at a special party convention on June 29.

So far, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles is the only candidate for the post of political leader.

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley resigned from this post on May 1, three days after the PNM lost the April 28 general election.

In a WhatsApp comment on May 19, Browne said, “I indicated that having been a member for the past 30 years, I would be giving consideration to serving on the party executive (in a position other than political leader) during this period of rebuilding.”

He did not indicate which position he would contest. Browne has publicly expressed his support for Beckles’ appointment as Opposition Leader. Former PNM vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte did not indicate if he would be contesting any post in the election.

But he gave his commitment to helping the PNM rebuild after the internal election.

“I am committed to contributing positively and I will assess my personal circumstances and available options to determine the most effective way to provide meaningful support where it is needed.”

Le Hunte added, “As a citizen deeply invested in the future growth, direction, and development of our nation, I recognize the importance of this moment. Trinidad and Tobago is my home, and I plan to reside here for the long term.”

As a former executive director at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), he continued, he worked closely with Beckles when she was planning and development minister in the former PNM government.

“I am confident her unique blend of experience and leadership style is precisely what the PNM needs at this critical juncture. I fully endorse her candidacy for the position of political leader.”

Le Hunte was unaware of anyone actively seeking to challenge Beckles at this time.

“However, I am confident that, given her impressive track record and unwavering commitment to the democratic process, she will encourage any potential candidates to step forward, just as she did when she courageously challenged Dr Rowley for the position of political leader.”

Beckles unsuccessfully challenged Rowley for the leadership in 2014.

Le Hunte said it is essential after the special convention, the party unite behind the newly-elected political leader to initiate its restructuring and rebuilding process.

“TT deserves a robust opposition, and it’s imperative that we have a revitalised, energised PNM to lead the way.”

Le Hunte said the election results highlighted a decisive rejection of the leadership approach championed by Rowley and Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young, which has characterised the PNM over the last decade

“The neglect of infrastructure in key PNM stronghold constituencies has been striking, alongside various other factors that have eroded support from our membership.”

Le Hunte said the PNM must reconnect with its members and offer “the leadership and representation that our constituents rightfully deserve.” He added in any successful organisation, the leader sets the direction and tone.

On May 16, Al-Rawi said all existing office-holders will remain in their posts until successors are elected on June 22 and the relevant announcements made on June 29.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16 and was succeeded by Young. On April 30, after the PNM’s electoral defeat, Young resigned as party chairman. Former works and transport minister Rohan Sinanan subsequently resigned as a PNM deputy political leader.

On May 6, PNM MPs Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Colm Imbert were elected party chairman and vice-chairman at a special general council meeting at Balisier House.