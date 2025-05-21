Beckles continues PNM rebuilding in La Brea

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles continued her efforts to rebuild the PNM after its April 28 general election defeat, with a visit to the La Brea constituency on May 20.

The UNC won 26 seats in the election, the PNM retained 13 seats and the Tobago People's Party won two seats.

One of the seats the PNM lost was La Brea which was considered to be one of its electoral strongholds.

In a post on her Facebook page, Beckles said, "Addressing our people and listening to the concerns of our party members remain my top priorities as we work towards rebuilding this great movement. We have begun the journey to rebuilding our party."

Beckles and Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert were invited by the PNM's La Brea campaign team to have a post-election meeting with them.

Imbert, is also PNM vice-chairman.

Beckles said, "We are reflecting on the results of the 2025 general elections."

She added the meeting will focus on "areas for improving service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago."

Beckles said, "We are a resilient movement that has made mistakes in the past but we are committed to rebuilding and refocusing on serving the people of TT."

On April 12, the other 12 PNM MPs supported Beckles to become opposition leader.

Beckles received her instrument of appointment to this post from President Christine Kangaloo on May 6 at President's House, St Ann's.

The PNM is due to hold internal elections for all posts on the party's national executive, including political leader.

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley resigned from that post on May 1, three days after the election.

So far, Beckles is the only candidate for political leader.

She unsuccessfully challenged Rowley for the PNM's leadership in 2014.

Former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne said he would consider contesting another post on the PNM's national executive.

On May 16, PNM PRO Faris Al-Rawi said all existing office-holders would remain in their posts until successors were elected on June 22 and the relevant announcements made on June 29.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16 and was succeeded by then energy minister Stuart Young.

On April 30, after the PNM’s electoral defeat, Young resigned as party chairman. Former works and transport minister Rohan Sinanan subsequently resigned as a PNM deputy political leader.

On May 6, PNM MPs Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Imbert were elected party chairman and vice-chairman respectively at a special general council meeting at Balisier House.

