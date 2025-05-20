Where will Ramadhar serve, PM?

Prakash Ramadhar -

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The election is over and I, together with the thousands who supported the UNC-led Coalition of Interests, celebrate the expulsion of the Rowley-led Stuart Young PNM government. However, as a citizen who voted for the UNC's coalition, I can't help but observe that one member of the coalition leadership, Prakash Ramadhar, has not been named as a recipient of a ministry and/or Senate appointment. It may be that the PM has reserved an appointment for him which is yet to be revealed.

This letter is to implore you to consider Ramadhar for Senate president having regard to his competency in law and having served in government before. Ramadhar did not contest a seat in the election but he was clearly on the hustings in the east-west corridor, in particular in the much-coveted Tunapuna constituency.

Prime Minister, you are indeed a woman for all seasons and you lead with compassion and heart. Please do not leave the nation wondering where Ramadhar will serve this beautiful nation through your government.

DR MICHAEL OLONZO

St Joseph