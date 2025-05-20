UWI south campus to open 15 years after being built

A view of the UWI South Campus, Penal Debe. - File photo by Innis Francis

THE management of the UWI, St Augustine campus has announced the start of classes at its south campus in Debe in August.

In a statement on Monday May 19, UWI said during the last two years, a comprehensive review was done on operations, re-calibrating and systematically implementing the south campus’ focus and key goals.

"The campus will be the home of the newly launched Global School of Medicine (GSM) leveraging the world-ranked reputation of the UWI and especially the UWI’s Faculty of Medicine (FMS), to serve primarily international students pursuing the Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme."

UWI said, "This will bring in much needed foreign exchange to the country. Currently, applications are open for this new, competitive programme."

The campus will also host several other traditional programmes from other faculties (such as Food & Agriculture, Humanities and Education) and the FMS "in blended formats."

UWI said the campus has a full, sophisticated information technology network, complete with state of the art "smart" classrooms. One hall of residence has been completed at the campus.

UWI added, "The GSM, together with the Couva Training Facility linked to the Couva Hospital forms part of an exciting initiative to develop a South/ Central–North medical artery of services, creating a specialised hub of excellence in medicine, innovation and medical research."

UWI recalled the role the south campus played as part of the parallel health care system during the covid pandemic to help patients recover from the virus.

Campus principal and Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine said the campus is excited to work with government as a key developmental partner in its shared goals of strengthening the education, skills-base and research imperatives of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Maximising the capacity of the south campus to ensure that the country’s productive resources are put to optimum use is an important facet of these laudable goals.”

The south campus was built under the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government in the 2010 period but was never opened.

Speaking in the House of Representatives last November, then education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly outlined plans for the GSM at the south campus.

She said, "The UWI’s proposal involves the university raising financing for the project via a public bond of $335 million and financing from the government for recurrent expenditure until the proposed offshore medical school becomes profitable and generates positive cash flow.”

Gadsby-Dolly added government was awaiting further information from UWI on what was needed from government for the $335 million bond financing and whether the bond had received all internal approvals to proceed.

She said she could not give a time frame for the project's completion until she received this information.