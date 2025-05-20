Three-way tie in TTPFL golden boot race

AC Port of Spain's Haile Beckles, left, scores a header against San Juan Jabloteh in the TT Premier Football League at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on May 18. - Photo courtesy TTPFL's Facebook page

THE race for the TT Premier Football League golden boot is heating up as it is now a three-way tie for the top spot after Defence Force's Isaiah Leacock scored again last weekend in matchday 20 of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL).

Leacock netted his 16th goal of the campaign in a win over FC Phoenix and is now tied with teammate Kevin Molino and Miscellaneous Police FC's Joevin Jones. Two rounds of matches remain as Leacock, Molino and Jones all eager to add to their tally.

Leacock scored the second goal for Defence Force in a 4-0 win over ninth-placed FC Phoenix at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on May 18.

Defender Justin Garcia broke the deadlock for Defence Force in the 34th minute, before Leacock's goal in the 58th minute.

The goals continued to flow as defensive midfielder Kevon Goddard netted in the 84th minute and Shirwin Noel in the 90th. Defence Force have already qualified for the Concacaf Caribbean Cup as the winner of the TTPFL.

In another contest at the Ato Boldon Stadium, a brace by Haile Beckles helped AC Port of Spain leapfrog San Juan Jabloteh in the standings.

Beckles, a former St Anthony's College standout, opened the scoring for AC Port of Spain in the 32nd minute.

It took until the 82nd minute for another goal as Beckles gave AC Port of Spain a 2-0 cushion when he found the net again.

Sedale Mc Lean rounded off the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time as AC Port of Spain capped off a 3-0 win. The victory meant AC Port of Spain moved into fourth position and kept their chances alive for a top-three finish. At the end of the season, the second and third-placed teams will qualify for the CFU Club Shield.

In other matchday 20 results, Club Sando crushed Point Fortin Civic 6-0; Miscellaneous Police FC edged MIC Central FC Reboot 1-0; Caledonia beat Prison Service 2-1; and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers got past Eagles FC 2-0.

Results:

May 16

Club Sando 6 (Kevon Williams 11th, 48th; Shackiel Henry 17th, Jaydon Caprietta 55th, Jabari Forbes 73rd, Keron Cummings 90th) vs Point Fortin Civic 0

May 17

Miscellaneous Police FC 1 (Kareem Freitas 69th) vs MIC Central FC Reboot 0

Caledonia 2 (Lashawn Roberts 76th, Carlyle Mitchell 78th) vs Prison Service FC 1 (Osei Clarke 5th)

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2 (Kesean St Rose 68th, Ricardo Williams 83rd) vs Eagles FC 0

May 18

Defence Force 4 (Justin Garcia 34th, Isaiah Leacock 58th, Kevon Goddard 84th, Shirwin Noel 90th) vs FC Phoenix 0

AC Port of Spain 3 (Haile Beckles 32nd, 82nd; Sedale Mc Lean 90th+3) vs San Juan Jabloteh 0

Standings: