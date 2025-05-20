Swaratsingh appointed as junior Finance Minister

Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Kennedy Swaratsingh. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Kennedy Swaratsingh has been appointed as a Minister in the Ministry of Finance, in addition to his substantive post.

This appointment is dated May 13.

The announcement was made in the Gazette Vol 64 of May 19.

The Gazette also states that Wilfred Nicholas Morris was appointed as a parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, dating from May 13.

However, he had been appointed to this post on May 3, in addition to being appointed as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.