Special Olympics TT unifies with volleyball

Digicel Foundation, board director, Roger Pedro (left); head volleyball coach Avlon Tate (back row); Candace Young, assistant volleyball coach (right); with volleyball athletes showing off their medals at Saturday’s Special Olympics TT National Games volleyball competition in San Fernando. - Photo courtesy SwayoDigital.

VOLLEYBALL took centre stage on May 17 as the Special Olympics TT (SOTT) National Games continued with volleyball action at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasantville, San Fernando.

The competition was hosted by SOTT, in partnership with Digicel Foundation, Blue Waters Ltd, and the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs. The event showcased the spirit of inclusion, teamwork, and determination, bringing together athletes of all abilities for a memorable day of sport and camaraderie.

Participants from the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), Lady Hochoy School Gasparillo, and a group of independents (comprising both people with and without disabilities) competed in a range of individual skills contests and unified team competitions. Events such as spiking and juggling tested individual prowess, while the unified team matches highlighted the transformative impact of unified sports – where athletes with and without intellectual disabilities play side by side, fostering mutual respect and understanding.

Major David Benjamin, chairman of SOTT, said, "Today is not just a competition, it is a true celebration of the unifying power of sport. Here at SOTT, we proudly bring together athletes with and without disabilities to compete side by side in unified sports, breaking barriers and building friendships.

"Our mission is to ensure that every athlete experiences the joy of participation, gives their best effort, and leaves the arena with a sense of accomplishment and belonging. Together, we are showing the nation and the world extraordinary things we can achieve when we stand united.”

Roger Pedro, director, Digicel Foundation, said he was proud the foundation could play a part in the sporting journey of the athletes.

He said, “What I have seen today is truly inspirational. We leave no one behind. We allow persons with disabilities to express their skills, show their capability, and shine. I’m proud to see the support provided by the Digicel Foundation and to be part of this journey.”

Competition results

Volleyball – Division 1 (Female)

• 1st Place: Melissa Nanan (Lady Hochoy Gasparillo)

• 2nd Place: Aisha Lewis (NCPD)

• 3rd Place: Vishanta Dubarry (Lady Hochoy Gasparillo)

• 4th Place: Tamika Ravello-Darabie (NCPD)

Volleyball – Division 2 (Male)

• 1st Place: Rondell Quamie (NCPD)

• 2nd Place: Corey Conyette-Rogers (Lady Hochoy Gasparillo)

• 3rd Place: Keron Ramkhelawan (NCPD)

Volleyball – Division 3 (Male)

• 1st Place: Jadon Ayers (NCPD)

• 2nd Place: Antonio Sorzano (Independent)

• 3rd Place: Kenton Francios (NCPD)

• 4th Place: Samuel Bonaparte (Independent)

Individual Skills Contest – Division 4 (Mixed Gender)

• 1st Place: T-Shiann Gibson (Independent)

• 2nd Place: Roshan Chattergoon (Lady Hochoy Gasparillo)

• 3rd Place: Kerwin Rodney (Independent)

Unified Team Competition

• 1st Place Team: T-Shiann Gibson, Mia Murray, Roshan Chattergoon, Kirwin Rodney, Rondell Quammie, J-lhon Bethel

• 2nd Place Team: Antonio Sorzano, Melissa Nanan, Samuel Bonaparte, Kenton Francios, Khyle Wooding, Hope Benjamin-Edwards