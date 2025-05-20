Setting the record straight

ONCE again, TTUTA is behoved to remind its trade union colleagues, critics and detractors that it is a proud trade union that has established democratic structures and institutions that govern its operations. In form and function, the power base lies in its rank-and-file membership and its elected leaders are obligated to carry out the mandate of its members.

Therefore, when TTUTA enters negotiations with the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), such negotiations are guided by its General Council every step of the way, contrary to the assertion by many. The president and national officers can only arrive at an agreement with the CPO following the approval of its General Council (which is composed of elected representatives from its eight districts).

In a highly charged and polarised political climate, many are tempted to link the work of the union to partisan politics despite TTUTA's consistent reassertion on numerous occasions that it remains politically neutral, opting to treat the employer without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

The notion that the union entered into an agreement with the CPO for the period 2020-2023 against a political backdrop is purely mischievous and seeks to bring the union into disrepute. It is an insult to its membership who reserves the right to know what is in their best interest and instruct their leadership accordingly.

TTUTA reserves the right to conduct its affairs independently according to the dictates of its constitution. It also recognises the right of other unions to so do without coercion or influence from any external entity, notwithstanding fraternal affiliation.

It has consistently rebuked overtures to align itself with political organisations and conversely will not attempt to influence other unions in that regard, under the disguise of solidarity. From its strategic standpoint, it has and continues to believe that its aims and objectives are best achieved by maintaining political neutrality.

While some may disagree with this principled position, such must be respected by others. Its democratic principles and procedures have and continue to define the union throughout its proud legacy.

Castigating and demonising TTUTA’s leadership under the façade of trade union unity, for simply carrying out the mandate of its membership, is rather unfortunate given the active role TTUTA has historically played to the pursuit of solidarity. Its moral authority to hold politicians accountable on both sides of the political divide is well established.

While others may perceive political alignment as a strategic mechanism to advance their aims and objectives, TTUTA does not share this view and will repulse any notion that its modus operandi is tainted by covert political influence. Any notion of TTUTA "selling out" or supporting any political party overtly or surreptitiously is preposterous. Such assertions will be discarded with the disdain they deserve.

Unfortunately, in the political euphoria currently engulfing the country, some politicians and commentators in their contemptuous ignorance, political stupor and attempts to gain relevance have also seen it fit to pronounce on the conclusion of the last collective agreement signed between TTUTA and the CPO with allegations of political nepotism.

Even worse is the vile, odious and repugnant language that has been used by these critics, including a sitting minister of government, to express their disapproval of the actions of the union.

While TTUTA has and will always welcome constructive criticisms as part of the democratic status quo, it is especially disappointed with these unwarranted personal attacks on its president. It would seem that political ambitions and agendas are no longer guided by civility and decorum.

The licence to criticise seems to know no limit and is a sad reflection of the political debauchery and decadence that has consumed some segments of society intoxicated by political power. The siloed unregulated platforms of social media continue to embolden critics to vilify and malign others with impunity, under the disguise of free speech.

These cowards dare not present themselves in an open frontal platform where they can engage in healthy debate and dialogue in a constructive mutually respectful manner. We wonder why so many of our children in the school system seem to be alien to the concept of limits of behaviour.

Fortunately, some of these criticisms have been levelled at TTUTA and its leadership in the past and have become par for the course. Nothing or no one will deter the union from the pursuit of its mandate to improve the status of teachers and the education system. History has shown that the union is impervious to such attacks.