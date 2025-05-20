Satisfying experience at Mt Hope

THE EDITOR: I wish to thank all those at the Mt Hope Hospital who assisted and attended to me during my recent stay. I was treated very cordially and at Caribbean Health Care I was made to feel that though my operation was a serious one, everything would be fine.

The procedure was successful, and I was fine. My stay at the intensive care unit, though short, was comfortable, considering my state, and the attention I got made me feel confident that all would be well. The same can be said of my stay at the high dependency unit, where the nurses were very cordial and polite.

I cannot forget the doctors and nurses at the cardiology clinic who were the first people I met.

In all, I would like the hospital administration to know that I am very satisfied with my experience at the hospital, and I was made to feel that I am an important guest. In fact, my treatment was the same as that of the other patients.

Well done, Mt Hope.

FELIX EDINBOROUGH

via e-mail