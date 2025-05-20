Sangre Grande police charge 3 for house break-ins, larceny

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

SANGRE GRANDE police have charged two men and a 15-year-old for a series of house break-ins and larcenies in the district throughout 2024 and into 2025.

Police said from May 13 to May 15, investigations led by Sgt Ramdeen and supervised by Cpl Mahadeo resulted in the arrest of three people.

Keyshawn Sam, 20, from Immortelle Crescent, North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, and a 15-year-old from the same address were arrested on May 13, while 32-year-old Oluremi Edwards from Mulchan Street, Guaico, Sangre Grande, was arrested on May 17.

Sam and the 15-year-old were jointly charged by PC Singh with pavilion break-in and larceny at Soiree Bar and Lounge on May 13.

Sam was also charged with ten more incidents – pavilion break-in and larceny, store break-in and larceny, storeroom break-in and larceny and shop break-in and larceny.

The crimes occurred between April 2, 2024 and May 13.

Sam is also expected to be charged with a house break-in and larceny that occurred on March 20 last year.

Edwards was also charged with possession of house-breaking implements by night which occurred on May 16. He was charged by PC Jennings.

They will appear in court on May 20.