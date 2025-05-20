Role of parents, society in shaping youth behaviour

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As parents, our love for our children knows no bounds, and we stand by them wholeheartedly, ready to support, nurture, and guide them through the ups and downs of life. However, this love must be paired with strength and responsibility. We need the courage to guide our children back when they stray, to hold them accountable for their actions, and to resist the urge to place blame elsewhere or ignore the signs of troubling behaviour.

Parenting is not solely about showing affection; it involves instilling values, discipline, and a moral compass that will steer our children even when we are not there to keep them on track.

The question of whether parents should bear the blame for the current crime situation in TT is a complex issue. While it's true parents play a vital role in shaping their children's character, it’s equally true that no parent, no matter how devoted or exemplary, can completely control the choices their children make as they grow.

The saying, "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it," presents an optimistic ideal, but reality often reveals a more complicated scenario.

We’ve witnessed situations where children from loving, structured homes choose paths that starkly contrast with the values they were raised with. Peer pressure, societal influences, and the urge to fit in can sometimes overpower even the strongest moral foundations laid at home.

This isn’t to excuse parents from their responsibilities. Parents must remain watchful, actively engaged, and willing to face uncomfortable truths about their children’s actions. However, it’s just as important to acknowledge that parents do not operate in isolation. Society as a whole significantly shapes the environment in which young people develop and make choices.

If we aim to tackle the root causes of crime and misguided behaviour among youth, we need to look beyond individual homes and explore the broader societal factors at play.

To curb the influence of peers and the yearning to belong, society must act collectively. Schools, community organisations, religious groups, and government entities all play a role. Mentorship programmes, positive role models, and opportunities for meaningful involvement can help guide young people away from negative influences.

Communities should nurture a culture of accountability, where young people are inspired to pride themselves on making the right choices rather than giving in to the urge to fit in with the wrong crowd.

Furthermore, we must tackle the systemic issues that contribute to crime and delinquency, such as poverty, limited access to education, and scarce economic opportunities. When young people envision a future filled with hope and potential, they are less likely to be drawn into harmful behaviours.

Society also needs to hold itself accountable for the messages it communicates to youth through media, entertainment, and social norms. Glorifying violence, materialism, and rebellion only serves to weaken the efforts of parents and educators.

Ultimately, the duty of raising well-rounded, morally conscious individuals is a shared one. Parents must do their part by providing love, guidance, and discipline, but society must also step in to cultivate an environment that nurtures and sustains these efforts.

Only by working together can we hope to rein in wayward behaviour and steer our young people toward a brighter, more positive future.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail