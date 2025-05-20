Police investigate toddler incident at daycare in Central

POLICE say they have received a report involving a two-year-old child in which the parents claim she was beaten at a daycare facility in central Trinidad.

A statement on May 20 by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for South/Central Wayne Mystar said police from the Child Protection Unit and the relevant child welfare authorities had launched an investigation to determine the circumstances around the incident.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the matter and the age of the child involved, specific details cannot be disclosed at this stage to protect the privacy and well-being of those affected.

"The police assures the public that the welfare of the child is our highest priority. We are working closely with medical personnel, child care professionals, and the child’s family to ensure the child receives the necessary care and support."

Mystar said the police were taking "all necessary steps" to establish the facts and hold any responsible parties accountable for any wrongdoing identified.

He also urged the public to stay away from speculation and disseminating unverified information, particularly on social media as it could harm the ongoing investigation.

Mystar told Newsday the owner of the daycare was at the Couva Police Station where they were being interviewed by the Child Protection Unit.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.