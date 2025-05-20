Parliament to convene on May 23

The Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Office of the President has confirmed that the first session of the Thirteenth Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago will be held on May 23, beginning at 1.30 pm.

In a release, it said members in Trinidad and Tobago may attend the sitting virtually with permission from the Speaker of the House of Representatives or the president of the Senate. This has applied to every sitting since the beginning of the covid19 pandemic.

The release said the parliamentary session will be held at the Red House, Port of Spain.