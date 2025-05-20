Mother-daughter bond through dance, Indian heritage

Amrita Seupersad, left, and her mother Indira Maharaj, believe dance is more than a passion – it is a lifeline to heritage, a spiritual practice, and a profound expression of their bond as mother and daughter. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

FOR 30-year-old Amrita Seupersad and her mother Indira Maharaj, dance is more than a passion – it is a lifeline to heritage, a spiritual practice, and a profound expression of their bond as mother and daughter.

Their story is a celebration not just of maternal love, but of the endurance of Indian culture in Trinidad and Tobago – carried gracefully, rhythmically, from generation to generation.

“I was introduced to dance from a very young age,” said Seupersad, a marketing manager with an honours BA in business management and a graduate of Naparima Girls’ High School and Parvati Girls’ Hindu College.

“Dance was a very critical part of my childhood where my mom, also a tutor of several classes at the time, would take me alongside her to shows and performances and organically it became a part of me. Truly seeing my mom as the performer she is, inspired the very thought of me becoming a dancer and I am fortunate to have started the journey with her as my mentor at every level.”

Maharaj, 55, began her own journey under the guidance of her elder sibling and later studied under renowned Kathak exponents Guru Pratap and Priya Pawar. Her path eventually led her to India, where she deepened her classical training under guru and spiritual guide pundit RS Upadhya. Today, she teaches dance full-time through her dance school, the Satyam Shivam Dance Academy.

Asked how she feels about being her daughter’s dance guru, Maharaj said, “I’m very proud that Amrita follows in my footsteps. As a teacher, it’s an honour to be her guru. Maharaj beams with pride knowing her daughter is preserving the culture she holds dear.

“I felt as if I have accomplished a stripe of excellence on my shoulder to be aware that my child can carry forward the cultural traditions to our future generations.”

Their shared devotion centres around Bharatanatyam dance. Seupersad related about this classical style that originated from Tamil Nadu: “It is a style that was initially performed by temple dancers and is very focused on intricate hand movements called mudras, facial expressions which express the mood and rhythmic footwork. It is designed to embody emotion (bhava), melody (raga) and rhythm (taal). The movements are deeply symbolic spiritually rooted to Lord Nataraja (the Hindu god of dance).”

Seupersad disclosed that dance is deeply symbolic to them. It's an expression that connects them at a deeper level. She explained that dance helps them in communicating, creating and conceptualising their differences into one impulse.

“Dance is that artform that keeps us highly focused and disciplined but it also is our escape from our extremely busy, separate worlds.

“It is more than just mere movements, it is worship that requires a blend of commitment, diligence, effort and self-motivation just like any other activity would.”

Indeed, their connection through dance goes well beyond the stage.

“Having a mom as a dancer means she is also my teacher, my motivational speaker, my music editor, my makeup artist, my manager, and my most honest critic. Note – the honesty gets real,” Seupersad laughed. “There is not much more I can ask for. Having a mom who dances has positively impacted me as she definitely plays a major role in pushing me out of my comfort zone no matter what it takes.”

Together, the two women have participated in national and international performances – from the Best Village competition to Zee TV, Indian Variety, at Chinmaya Mission, Carib Brewery and many others. They continue to use their platform to pass on tradition to a new generation of dancers.

“We are committed to uplifting our students by exposing them to the Indian roots and instilling in them the self-confidence that they can master the art,” said Maharaj. She hopes to introduce them to dances that are unheard of and staying true to her slogan – Dancers with a Difference.

Reflecting on the importance of promoting and preserving Indian culture through dance, Seupersad expressed pride in the dedication she and her mother have shown over the years.

Having spent more than a year living in India, she noted that their commitment to delivering quality, authentic performances has been well received by their audiences. She recalled the powerful moment of witnessing her first performance in India and being able to fully understand its meaning. As a dancer, she believes strongly in the role performers play in promoting cultural heritage.

“Being dancers, we are instrumental in promoting our culture which is most rewarding as we are able to pass on knowledge of these traditions to our team, help improve their understanding of the origins and safeguard the traditional artform for the next generation” she said.

The mother and daughter are also deeply aware of the challenges dancers face in TT, including low compensation and limited funding.

“Lack of funding for dance performances is a challenge,” said Seupersad.

She pointed out that dancers’ compensation rates are normally lower than the time and effort they put into performances. Still, their mission is clear: to preserve and promote authentic Indian classical dance.

“Dance is not just visual appeal – it is a living expression of our diverse Indian heritage,” she noted.

As we observe Indian Heritage Month, the mother-daughter team encourages the public to reflect deeply on their cultural roots.

“The bravest story history witnessed is that of our forefathers who left their homes and loved ones behind to pave a path that is unknown and better for us” said Seupersad who emphasised that we must ensure their fight, perseverance and legacy lives on.

Maharaj added, “I do wish that during this time we capture a deeper appreciation of their music, dance, clothing etcetera, which are a critical part of their identity in an effort to keep these alive moving forward as a celebration of their sacrifices and eternal existence.”

The mother-daughter duo expressed that they are both committed to keeping young people engaged and excited about dance by using innovative teaching methods and creativity. They also aim to provide an inclusive platform for artistic expression and encourage participation across all age groups.