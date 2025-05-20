Lee assesses housing units to be built, remediated

Minister of Housing David Lee. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

HOUSING Minister David Lee said he has begun to assess the country's stock of housing units, including those already built but in need of remediation and those yet to be built.

In an interview on May 19, he said, "We are still working with the HDC (Housing Development Corporation) to see where they had identified new projects. Also, we are working on identifying funding for these new projects.

"So I am sure these new projects will come on board when the new budget is in place in September or October. Right now we are trying to finish up what projects were already in train so we can allocate and complete those new housing stock to be allocated out."

Newsday asked about his tour of housing sites on May 12.

"Last week Monday we did a tour, starting from Cypress Hills (San Fernando) working our way into Citrus Close (Laventille). So we went all throughout the south, central, east and some places in the north.

"That went well. I was able to get to see first-hand what they are building. We are touring again on Wednesday, other HDC sites that they have allocated to build on."

Lee said these sites included the Pineapple settlement in Malabar/Mausica (formerly D'Abadie/O'Meara). He said by May 21 he would be able to give details of other new sites that have been identified for construction under allocations from the upcoming budget.

Newsday asked about projects needing remediation before distribution of housing units.

He said Cypress Hill which was started under the People's Partnership government (2010-2015) and while many of its units were completed, some were unfinished.

"The past (PNM) government had a halt on it. In the last eight months, the contractors have agreed and they have restarted it and a lot of the work is ongoing right now, and that should be completed in the next three to four months."

Newsday asked about any other projects needing remediation works.

Lee replied, "One of the biggest remediation was the Edinburgh Towers in Chaguanas. One tower had remedial work completed and that allocation was given out prior to the (April 28) election. I think 70 units were given out before the election."

He said the other tower is still to be completed and will have 66 housing units.

"Then you have some issues in the Trestrail Development that are ongoing. That is an issue I am still working on. So there are some developments that are taking place presently (sic).

"There are some developments that are taking place in Cypress Hills in San Fernando, Caura at El Dorado, some ongoing work at Trestrail in La Resource."

He said the Trestrail project was a huge development, with units now at different phases of construction.

"There is work going on in single-family homes and some duplexes at Holly Betaudier (Drive) in Arima, close to the Larry Gomes Stadium. There is some new development going on at Eden Gardens in Freeport.

"There are some town-houses being built at Scott and Gordon Streets, St Augustine."

He said Citrus Close was a major development of apartments in Laventille on the main road at the former site of the Citrus Growers Association."

While most projects he mentioned were already in train, when the PNM took office ten years ago, he was still communicating with the HDC to identify new projects.

Newsday asked about the fate of 3,000 lots promised in the election campaign by then prime minister Stuart Young, which former housing minister Adrian Leonce had elaborated would cater for low-earners to professionals, and be located in several areas in north (eg Santa Rosa and Bon Air) and south Trinidad (such as Reform, Moruga and Point Fortin).

Lee said that land-lot distribution initiative would have fallen under the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), and he promised to check it.

"The LSA are the ones that develop land for the landless. They would oversee development of State lands and then allocate it out."