Habitat TT, THA to build washroom facilities

THA secretary Ian Pollard, centre, helps turn the sod for a project alongside Habitat TT to build a washroom facility. -

THE sod has been turned for two washroom facilities, costing $360,000 each, at Mt Dillon and Speyside.

Habitat TT has collaborated with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for the projects to support the community and enhance tourism. Habitat TT’s national director Jennifer Messiah said the organisation held talks with the THA and agreed to work together.

“When we had that discussion, we had no idea that the partnership was going to bloom beyond repair to housing, beyond housing solutions, and today marks one such where we are now taking it into a community focus.”

Messiah said a concern was raised that there were no facilities for visitors to these beautiful locations.

“After this initiative, you will have a proper bathroom,” he said.

Habitat TT’s programme manager Jamel Fraser said the facility at Mt Dillon, Moriah, will allow for approximately four washroom stalls.

“We intend on using some methodologies that will allow the structure to withstand the sea blast. The intention is also to have a rainwater harvesting system to allow for the flushing of the toilets and a solar component that will allow the area to be lit as well.”

While setting a six-week challenge for the contractors, THA Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard commended the team at Habitat TT, noting that the project is necessary.

"When you have families using here and children, women have to go in the bush to ease themselves. It brings a level of dignity to the space.”

Also sharing commendations, the division’s assistant secretary Orlando Kerr said he remains heartened by the commitment of Habitat TT to improving the island.

“Habitat is willing to come onboard with us to do almost anything. When we started, it was about roofs, now we’re looking at doing bathroom facilities, and this is one of the visions of this THA executive because we have been discussing doing bathroom facilities across the island.

"If we want to realise the greatest little island on the planet, then we must start to move in the direction of getting amenities for our citizens as well as our visitors, and you know we are pushing in that direction of tourism.”

Kerr pledged the division’s continued partnership with Habitat TT.