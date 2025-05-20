Green Screen presents community film series

GREEN SCREEN Environmental Film Festival returns with a series of free, outdoor, community film events from May 22-24 featuring a slate of feature length documentaries and short films.

On May 22 the festival presents the full length documentary Uncivilized at Noir Coffee Lab, St Augustine from 6.30 pm. This story of the real world human impacts of Category 5 Hurricane Maria on the island of Dominica is a must see and follows filmmaker Michael Lees as he battles with the elements for survival while in the mountains of Dominica, said a media release.

Lees said, "I’m not saying that I’m anti-materialist or anti-development, but having lived between Dominica the UK and the US, I had the opportunity to see that we have some things in Dominica that money can’t buy, things that developed countries are scratching their head trying to get back to – fresh food, clean water, community, spirituality, and a mindset that allows us to move gracefully through hardship."

On May 23 from 6.30 pm the series moves to Rootsyardd, Scallywag Bay, Chaguaramas for the feature documentary Death By A Thousand Cuts.

Jake Kheel, co-director of the documentary said, "Haiti and the Dominican Republic share the island of Hispaniola, but have starkly different trajectories, in large part, related to how they have managed their natural resources.”

The film's core narrative revolves around the murder of a Dominican park ranger caught up in cross-border intrigues related to illegal deforestation and charcoal production on the Haiti-Dominican Republic border, the release said.

The series closes at Rootsyardd on May 24 at 6.30 pm with another feature documentary – Songs of Redemption, which take audiences inside a difficult human environment – Kingston Jamaica's penitentiary. There prisoners participate in a unique programme where we witness the healing power of music.

Catalonian filmmakers Amanda Sans and Miquel Galofre tease out intimate moments from incarcerated artists like Hornsman, a gifted ska trombonist jailed on a gun charge; Pity More, formerly known as Pity Less and doing 20 years for murder and Serano Walker, a singer-songwriter whose genre bending and melodic reggae music has wide appeal.

This Community Film Series is brought with the support of lead sponsor the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC), Republic Bank through their Power to Make a Difference programme (PMAD) and the Canadian High Commission, the release said.

All screenings are free but seats must be booked in advance.

For further info and to book space visit greenscreen.film