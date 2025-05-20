Franco: Trinidad and Tobago can become an ESG hub

Amcham TT president Stuart Franco. -

AMERICAN Chamber of Commerce TT (Amcham TT) president Stuart Franco says TT has the potential to become an environmental social governance (ESG) hub in the region.

He made this comment at the Amcham TT ESG Event 2025 at Asa Wright Nature Centre, Arima on May 20.

"ESG is not a checkbox. It must be the foundation of how we do business, how we govern, how we educate, and how we grow.""

Franco said, "The good news for us in TT is that we are not starting from zero."

He added, "We have seen ESG gain momentum. More businesses are reporting on their sustainability goals."

Franco welcomed growing dialogue around diversity and governance.

ESG, he continued, must not be a top-down mandate,

Franco said this has to whole-of-society mission and the need to for honesty "about what we are getting wrong."

"The world is moving and fast. Global investors, customers, and talent are making decisions based on ESG standards regardless of shifting political landscapes."

He said if TT wants to compete, attract capital and create jobs in such a changing environment, ESG must be at the centre of our value proposition.

"It’s not just about economics. It’s about inclusion."

Franco said, "ESG is how we build trust in institutions. It’s how we reduce inequality. It’s how we make sure that young people, women, vulnerable groups, and marginalised citizens have a seat at the table, not just as beneficiaries of policy, but as creators of it."

Government and the business community, he continued, must co-create a national ESG roadmap.

Franco said such a map must link our social equity ambitions, and our governance reforms into a cohesive, coordinated plan.

"We can show that ESG is how we grow businesses that are more resilient. It’s how we create jobs with dignity. It’s how we build trust in public and private institutions. It’s how we move from intention to real iImpact."

Franco was confident once the right decisions are taken "TT can become a true regional ESG hub, attracting investment, innovation and partnerships."

He said, "We can do this by staying the course, committing to the long game, and holding each other accountable."

Franco viewed the establishment of a national statistical institute as important to ensure the provision of robust data and a reporting infrastructure to achieve ESG objectives in TT.

He said the institute "will also enhance transparency, build stakeholder trust, and empower national ESG leadership that is both credible and competitive on the global stage."

A bill to establish a national statistical institute is before the Parliament.