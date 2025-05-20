Fix WASA once and for all

Once again the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) finds itself in the headlines – and as usual it is for all the wrong reasons.

WASA has become the perennial punching bag of successive administrations and a political football, kicked back and forth between rejected politicians seeking relevance and inexperienced newcomers desperate to make a name for themselves.

Yet, amid the political theatre the core issue remains unresolved: an antiquated water distribution system that has long outlived its usefulness.

We have been told – repeatedly – that the major problem is not water production, but distribution. The pipelines, many over 60 years old, are crumbling. Replacing them is projected to cost between $2 and $3 billion. If this is indeed true, then it is time to stop the political tap-dancing and confront the problem head-on. Bite the bullet. Find the money. Prioritise national well-being over political convenience.

Rather than pouring billions into vanity projects – many of which serve no pressing public interest – we must redirect national resources to where they are most urgently needed.

A functioning, equitable water system is not a luxury. It is a basic human right. Every dollar spent on underused infrastructure or over-glorified real estate for government offices is a dollar stolen from the effort to give every household consistent, reliable access to water.

We are told that a port in Toco is the solution to the Tobago transport problem. Yet, this project seems absurdly detached from the lived realities of ordinary citizens. How is a port in Toco supposed to improve access when the roads leading to it are already congested and under-maintained? Are we building infrastructure for convenience or for show?

We are also told that various ministries require new buildings because the existing ones are old and outdated. This may be true, but the solution isn’t to abandon these buildings and construct shiny new ones that further bloat public expenditure. Refurbish what exists. Revitalise rather than replace. And while we pour concrete into new buildings, the old ones rot into urban blight, becoming havens for vagrancy and crime, symbolising governmental neglect and inefficiency.

Meanwhile, citizens continue to suffer through erratic water schedules, with some areas going days – sometimes weeks – without a reliable supply. The excuse that “there is no money” rings hollow when billions are being earmarked for projects of questionable urgency. The truth is, it’s not a lack of resources – it’s a lack of political will and prioritisation.

The public will rally behind any administration – red, yellow or otherwise – that shows the courage to fix the water problem decisively. We’re not even asking for perfection. Give us water for all, six days a week. Show us a plan. Make tangible progress. That alone would be a legacy worth celebrating.

It’s time to stop making excuses. Fix WASA, once and for all.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

