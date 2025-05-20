Eight to watch for PNM in Senate

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. -

THE choice of six opposition senators to match their 15 government counterparts is the prerogative of Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles and so far remains shrouded in secrecy, as of May 19.

However, based on past parliamentary experience eight names could well be under consideration now, given the reality that manning an opposition bench in the Senate – against a government with a likely special majority in the elected House – will be a tough assignment.

While some may call for "fresh blood" to give the party a fresh look, an opposition senator's role is not an OJT (on the job training) work.

The choice should reflect people who offer some technical expertise plus strong advocacy skills for Parliament. If Beckles is seeking six people who each blend vigour and experience, eight names could well come to mind.

Dr Amery Browne headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Social Development. He is also a medical doctor and so able to shadow the Ministry of Health. He has also led the government senate bench, so knows the intricacies of parliamentary procedures plus advocacy.

Paula Gopee-Scoon headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and then Ministry of Trade. She has led the Senate government bench. She holds bachelor degrees in labour with law, plus public administration with law, helping her to shadow the Ministry of Public Administration and Ministry of Labour.

Faris Al-Rawi has served as Attorney General – responsible for Parliament's extensive legislative agenda – and led the former government through a process of public administrative reform when heading the Ministry of Local Government. Al-Rawi has also been a PNM opposition senator in the past.

Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis headed the Ministry of Sport, and previously the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, and was previously Tobago West MP. She too has been a PNM opposition senator in the past.

Foster Cummings headed the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, while previously had served successively as a junior minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Works and Transport.

Allyson West headed the Ministry of Public Administration (that for a while had incorporated a digital transformation portfolio) and had been a junior minister in the Ministry of Finance. Professionally, she was a taxation attorney at auditors PriceWaterhouseCooper (PWC) Ltd

Randall Mitchell, an attorney, headed the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, and previously the Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Public Administration.

Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, a junior minister in the AG's Office, has been a fiery platform speaker on the campaign trail and could again find a place in the Senate.

However, the selection of this permutation of eight possible senators produces no one in the Senate with proven specialism in covering the Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Education.

The PNM has other capable people such as former health minister Terrence Deyalsingh, former national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds and former finance minister Vishnu Dhanpaul, but as veterans it is uncertain what they have an appetite for the next five years in opposition.

The PNM, as an opposition, will have option to bring in temporary senators on a rotational basis to lend their specific expertise to a debate on a particular topic.