'Donkey' shot dead in car in Belmont

- File photo

A 42-year-old man from Lucien Road, Belmont, was shot dead while seated in his car in the night on May 19.

He was identified as Micheal Duncan also known as "Donkey."

Police said around 9.55 pm on May 19, they received a report of gunshots in the Belmont Valley Road area.

They responded and found Duncan slumped over the steering wheel of his silver Nissan Almera.

Police investigations revealed Duncan had parked his Almera on the road in front of his house when several gunshots were heard.

Police found 15 5.56 millimetre shell casings, two 40 calibre shell casings and two live rounds of 40 calibre shell casings at the scene.

PC Roberts is continuing investigations.