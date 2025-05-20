Documentary on Minshall to be screened at Cannes Film Festival's first Caribbean Day

Peter Minshall - File photo

CARIBBEAN filmmakers will take centre stage at the Cannes Film Festival during the first-ever Caribbean Day at Pavillon Afriques on May 21.

The event will feature The Tall Boy, a compelling documentary on Trinidadian Carnival icon Peter Minshall, directed by Life Garland and the Curaçao-set drama Double Play by director Ernest Dickerson.

A media release said this landmark event will spotlight the dynamic creativity and growing influence of the Caribbean film industry with a full day of screenings, panels, and networking opportunities.

Hosted by Pavillon Afriques, the premier space for African and diaspora cinema at Cannes, Caribbean Day is tailored to connect regional storytellers with international producers, distributors, investors, and media executives. The initiative promises to elevate the visibility of Caribbean talent and content in one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic arenas, the release said.

Attendees will also engage with leading Caribbean filmmakers, producers, and industry thought leaders through panel discussions, followed by a curated networking session and a celebratory after-party headlined by singer John G.

Mark Walton, ambassador for Pavillon Afriques and associate professor at The New School said, “Caribbean Day is a call to industry professionals looking for fresh stories, new talent, and untapped co-production opportunities.

“The Caribbean is open for collaboration and ready to take its place on the global film stage.”

The initiative also underscores the powerful role of film and television in tourism marketing.

“We’re proud to support Caribbean Day at Cannes, which strengthens the bridge between tourism and the creative industries,” said Faye Gill of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

The Jamaica Tourist Board is the official sponsor of Caribbean Day, reinforcing Jamaica’s leadership in regional cultural promotion. Pavillon Afriques founder Karine Barclais emphasised that Caribbean Day is a “natural evolution” in the platform’s mission to showcase global black cinema, the release said.

With more than 3,500 professionals from 61 countries attending Pavillon Afriques in 2024, Caribbean Day marks a significant step forward in spotlighting the Caribbean’s rich storytelling tradition and global film potential.