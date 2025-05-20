Cops arrest 2 after maxi robbery on Priority Bus Route

File photo

TWO men were arrested on May 19 for allegedly robbing a maxi taxi driver and his passengers earlier in the day.

A release from the TT Police Service said at around 10.15 pm, the 41-year-old maxi driver of Arouca was driving east along the Priority Bus Route, close to San Juan, when two male passengers boarded the vehicle.

When the driver got to the St Augustine tunnel, the suspects announced a robbery. One had a gun.

They allegedly took cash and other valuables from the driver and his passengers before running off into the tunnel.

While headed to the St Joseph Police Station to file a report, the driver saw the suspects get into another maxi.

He told police of the incident and the second maxi was stopped on the PBR near Mt Lambert and both men were arrested.

Police allege they found a Smith & Wesson gun, 15 rounds of 9 millimetre ammunition and the stolen cash and jewellery after searching the men.

Both men, of Upper 7th Avenue, Malick, were arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station.