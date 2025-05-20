Chase embraces Test challenge: I have the players' respect

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase reacts after bowling against South Africa in March 2023. It was the last time he played for the regional Test team. - AP File photo

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has ushered in a new era for the regional Test team, appointing seasoned all-rounder Roston Chase as captain and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican as vice-captain ahead of a crucial Test Championship cycle that begins with a challenging three-Test home series against Australia beginning June 25.

The appointments mark a pivotal point for the Caribbean side, with newly installed Test head coach Daren Sammy and CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe both praising the leadership selection process and expressing confidence in the duo’s ability to inspire and steer the team in the right direction.

During a lengthy virtual media briefing on May 19, Bascombe, Sammy and Chase were grilled on their plans, expectations and processes. The selection of Chase was also queried given he was not part of the regional team for the last 26 months.

“This was a process I truly enjoyed,” Sammy said of the Test captaincy selection.

“It brought us to Roston, a calm, tactically sound cricketer who has shown leadership both in and outside the dressing room over the years. I’m quite happy with the outcome. We have a soldier leading the troops, and I’m looking forward to our first Test together in Australia.”

For Chase, the appointment is as humbling as it is inspiring. “It’s a privilege and an honour to lead the West Indies,” he said. “As a young man, I never really thought about captaining the Test team, especially after being out for a couple of years. But after a week of thinking, conversations with my dad, I felt it was a challenge I could take on.”

Ready for the pressure

Having last played a Test match for West Indies in March 2023, Chase acknowledged the surprise surrounding his return, but insisted the leadership role is a natural progression.

“I’ve captained many of these guys before in A-team tours. There’s a mutual respect. I’m confident I can reconnect and lead effectively.”

Chase emphasised his focus on rebuilding the team. Currently, the maroon squad is ranked eighth on the ten-team ICC Men’s Test Team rankings. .

“We’re at the bottom (in ranking), but there’s only one way to go — up. Look at what (former captain) Rovman Powell did with the T20 team; he took them from near the bottom to number three. I believe the same is possible in Tests, with belief and a positive attitude.”

Warrican's role and succession planning

Bascombe revealed that both Chase and Warrican emerged from a shortlist of six candidates, with a points-based evaluation system that measured leadership, cricketing knowledge, personal conduct, respect within the team, media and communication skills, and the results of a psychometric evaluation.

The other candidates were Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and John Campbell.

Windies ODI and T20 captain Shai Hope declined consideration "to focus on his existing leadership role,” a CWI statement said on May 16.

Bascombe said, “Roston and Jomel were the top two. We wanted the strongest pairing to support the coach and create a quality think-tank.”

Bascombe added that younger leadership prospects are being developed through A-team captaincy roles and leadership programmes.

“We are thinking about succession, and this process helps ensure we're building for the future while anchoring the present.”

Sammy urges patience

Sammy, who also began his own Test captaincy with limited experience 16 years ago, urged fans to be patient with the new leadership.

“I remember asking for patience when I became captain. I’m asking again for Roston. We are building something here. We must not hang our hats too high, but we will be honest, realistic and hard-working.”

The coach stressed that although the team is in transition, recent glimpses of potential — such as a rare series draw in Australia (January 2024) and a draw in Pakistan (January 2025) — suggest the foundation is solid.

“There are encouraging signs. We’ve identified the roles and the people, and now it’s about putting the pieces together and executing. We have to trust the process.”

Eight Tests in 2025, vision for 2029

The West Indies begin the new ICC Test Championship cycle with eight Test matches scheduled through December. Sammy sees this as a critical period to set the tone for a long-term goal — contending for the 2029 Test Championship title.

“We’re not here to simply compete. Every strategy, every move is about winning. My job is to build a team that can execute and believe.”

As both Chase and Sammy prepare to debut as captain and coach in Australia, the sentiment within the CWI leadership is one of cautious optimism, grounded in preparation, analysis and belief in a rejuvenated leadership group.

“We’re not just making appointments,” Bascombe added. “We’re establishing a culture — one that supports, develops, and prepares our players to lead, now and in the future.”

Leading by example

A CWI statement on May 19 said Chase now steps into the lead role, focused on setting a tone that encourages excellence both on and off the field.

“Well, for me, firstly, I just want to have fun. Go there, have fun with my troops and I want to try to bring out the best in my players. Obviously, you want them to play some good cricket, play some hard cricket, as I said, have some fun.”

“Hopefully we can win more games than we lose but at the end of the day, I just want to help the guys improve as cricketers and as human beings.”

West Indies tour Ireland and England for T20s and ODIs, from May 21 to June 15, before bowling off their Test home series against Australia.