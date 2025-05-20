Alta widens access to online literacy classes with ICT lab

This student eagerly shares her Alta Online learning progress with Digicel Foundation director Romona Boiselle-Romano, right, in the company of Peter Cavendish, ambassador, Delegation of the European Union, and Alta’s CEO, Arlene Wallace-Romero. -

The Adult Literacy Tutors Association (Alta) opened the doors to an upgraded training room and ICT centre at its Belmont office on May 14.

A media release said, this upgrade will enhance the organisation’s capacity to serve literacy students, train volunteer tutors, and offer digital access to the wider community of Belmont.

Alta was among ten non-profit organisations selected in December 2024 to receive support through the Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (Epic) grant programme, led by the Digicel Foundation in partnership with Shell Trinidad and Tobago.

The upgraded training room is used year-round by Alta’s extensive network of volunteers, including regional coordinators, class coordinators, facilitators, and tutors, and the dedicated ICT centre, known as the Alta Online Student Hub, will provide computer and internet access, not only to Alta students, but to nearby schools and community members, the release said.

“This room at 84 Belmont Circular Road is the engine of Alta. It's where we make literacy happen – in Belmont and in the country as a whole,” said Alta’s founder, Paula Lucie-Smith, at the official launch event.

“By enhancing the learning environment and adding the Alta Online Student Hub, Digicel Foundation and Shell Trinidad & Tobago, through Alta, are breaking the cycle of low literacy to create lasting positive change.”

This development supports the growth of Alta Online, the organisation’s digital literacy programme designed around Caribbean life skills. Expanding access to this innovative platform is central to Alta’s mission of transforming lives through improved reading, writing, and spelling.

Romona Boiselle-Romano, Digicel Foundation director said, “Partnering with Alta for this Epic initiative perfectly aligns with our commitment to bridging the digital divide. “With our investment of $149,000 in Alta, we believe we can empower communities and foster opportunities for all. Together, we are paving the way for a more inclusive digital future, ensuring that no one is left behind as we embrace the transformative power of technology.”

Simone David, finance manager, Shell TT said, “At Shell, education is at the core of our social investment strategy.

“We believe in building long-term value in the communities we serve…and we can do even more when we work together. Our collaboration with Digicel Foundation on this project demonstrates the power of partnership in driving real, measurable change. By combining our resources, our networks, and our shared values, we are creating impact that will ripple out into homes, communities, and futures for years to come.”

The 2024-2025 Epic programme awarded grants to ten community organisations across TT, with a total investment of $1.4 million, set to benefit approximately 58,000 people. The grants were awarded to projects focused on renewable energy, agriculture, education, technology and the environment, thereby funding non-profit initiatives aligned with key national development indicators.