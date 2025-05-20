20 Senate seats still up for grabs

Wade Mark -

NO announcements have been made with respect to who will fill the remaining 20 seats in the Senate when the new parliamentary term begins on May 23.

The Senate consists of 31 members – 16 government, six opposition and nine independent senators.

On May 3, 11 people were appointed government senators. They were also appointed as ministers or parliamentary secretaries.

They are Attorney General John Jeremie, Ravi Ratiram, Anil Roberts, Prakash Persad, Dominic Smith, Eli Zakour, Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj, Leroy Baptiste, Kennedy Swaratsingh, Satyakama Maharaj and Phillip Edward Alexander.

This means Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar can choose another five to fill the government bench. Two of these will not be ministers or parliamentary secretaries to allow them, in accordance with the Senate's standing orders, to be appointed Senate president and vice-president.

In the last parliament before the April 28 general election, the UNC's six opposition senators were Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial, Wade Mark, Jearlean John, Damian Lyder, David Nahkid and Roberts. John was elected Couva North MP on April 28.

Government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed they could not not say who the remaining five government senators will be.

One official said, "The prime minister will decide and announce her choices at the appropriate time."

Lutchmedial-Ramdial has reportedly been tipped to be Senate President. Mark is reportedly tipped to be Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He served in that role under the former UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government from 2010-2015.

Another government official was also tight-lipped about the identities of the outstanding five government senators.

This official said, "Thanks once again for your deep interest."

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles is still to determine who will be the PNM's six senators. In a radio interview on May 5, Beckles said these people will be a blend of youth and experience.

She also said the opposition's senatorial line up could include representatives from Tobago and PNM candidates who were unsuccessful in the April 28 general election.

Before these decisions are made, she said, "I would want to talk to some of my colleagues as well as members of the party." Asked whether any former PNM MP who lost their constituency could be chosen as an opposition senator, Beckles said, "Well let me put it this way. Having lost your seat is not a reason to be excluded."

On May 19, a PNM official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the choices of opposition senators remains "in the determination of the Leader of the Opposition."

Former government senator Dr Amery Browne could be one of the six opposition senators.

The appearance of former UNC MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne at Beckles' appointment as Opposition Leader at President's House, St Ann's, on May 6, has also raised speculation that she could be an opposition senator.

There has also been no announcement of the nine independent senators who President Christine Kangaloo can select in accordance with her powers under the Constitution.

In the last parliament, the independent senators were Dr Paul Richards, Anthony Vieria, SC, Sunity Maharaj, Dr Maria Dillon-Remy, Hazel Thompson-Ahye, Deoroop Teemal, Helon Francis, Prof Gerald Hutchinson and Dr Sharda Patasar.

A former independent senator, also speaking anonymously, said, "No confirmation yet."

The appointments of government, opposition and independent senators are made in accordance with Section 40 of the Constitution.