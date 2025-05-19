Unions concerned over delays in Industrial Court due to judges' extension

The Industrial Court in Port of Spain. - File photo

Arms of the civil services, which fall under the Essential Services Division of the Industrial Court, are concerned that their matters will be delayed by a six-month extension of some judges' terms.

Among the judges whose terms were extended was Essential Services Division (ESD) chairman Lawrence Achong. This is the extension which troubles the unions as it would affect the ability of the Special Tribunal to hear new matters.

The ESD chairman is also the chairman of the Special Tribunal which hears and determines disputes in the civil service, the police service, the fire service, the prison service, the teaching service, the supplemental police and the Central Bank. The Special Tribunal consists of the ESD chairman and two other members of that division selected by the chairman.

For the Estate Police Association (EPA), extending the contract of the ESD chairman means that the chairman cannot convene the Special Tribunal to hear new matters, as he is only allowed to complete those currently before him.

Section 4(9) of the Industrial Relations Act. Chapter 88:01 sets out that with the permission of the President of TT, a judge may continue in office as necessary after the end of their term but can only do so "to enable him to deliver judgment or to do any other thing in relation to proceedings that were commenced before the term of office expired."

Richardson described the situation as being very messy. He believes a cleaner way to handle the issue would have been to let the judges finish the matters before them in time for their term expiration. Even if they had part heard matters before them, he said they should have still been replaced.

Section 7(5) of the Industrial Relations Act provides for hearings of matters to continue even if one of the members' terms comes to an end.

Richardson cited how former Industrial Court President Deborah Thomas-Felix's contract was not renewed in 2023 despite having ongoing matters before her without compromising the legal proceedings.

"How come the ex-president of the court was not given an extension and her matters, the matters that she would have had still remain before the court. There is a cleaner way for them to do it."

He added: "It leaves a bitter taste in people's mouth, in our mouths, about the entire thing which, is really a debacle for justice as far as we're concerned."

Richardson said they have about three matters currently before the Industrial Court. Some, he said, had not yet been heard.

"Matters that should have already been heard and there were set dates for the court and they end up putting it off. So that caused a bit of concern for us."

These things, he said, delay justice and harm the worker. Well-placed sources told Newsday that if a new chairman is appointed when the incumbent's extension expires, it is likely new matters would be given dates in late 2026 or 2027 due to the amount of matters on the list.

Prison Service Association president Gerard Gordon also shared the concern that matters could be delayed due to the judges' extensions.

He renewed calls for the system to be rebuilt to eliminate the politician's power to appoint judges.

"Where we have a mechanism that is responsible for meeting and treating with some very sensitive issues, for and behalf of workers, you cannot have the ajudicators themselves not having security of tenure and the fact that those judges are contracted...by the political directorate, it leaves us to believe the intent of that special tribunal has been lost and what we would want to encourage is a review of that arrangement and have it be that another mechanism be utilised to appoint those ajudicators within that space."

The Industrial Court currently comprises 25 judges, including the president, vice president, chairman of the ESD and other members.

Under the current legal framework, all judges except the president are appointed by the cabinet for terms of three to five years. The court's president is appointed by the President of TT following consultation with the Chief Justice. Extensions are applied for by the president of the court to the president of the TT.

Industrial Court president Heather Seale declined comment when contacted and directed Newsday to the Industrial Relations Act.

In rescinding the appointments by the previous administration, the Attorney General's Office said the cabinet decided on May 8 to consider new long-term appointments to the court.

"This Government believes that the composition of the Court should reflect the viewpoints of a wider range of persons, including, most importantly, members of the labour movement," a release said.

The extension, which could only be granted by the President of TT, was announced on May 10.