Padarath: Government will support cultural jobs, businesses

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Couva South MP Barry Padarath presents the trophy for Couva Carnival Kiddies Band of the Year to Faith Armour, representing the winning band from the House of Jacqui at the prize distribution function of the CCC at the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce auditorium on May 18. - Photo courtesy Tyrese Sinanan

THE government will fully support all aspects of Trinidad and Tobago’s culture to provide sustainable opportunities for jobs and businesses in all communities.

This assurance was given by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Barry Padarath, when he delivered the feature address at the prize distribution function of the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) at the auditorium of the Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber of Commerce on May 18.

Padarath told an appreciative audience that there were several aspects of culture which fall under the remit of the Office of the Prime Minister, which will be activated to work hand-in-hand with communities throughout the country to provide sustainable opportunities to create jobs and businesses.

“Together with the Minister of Culture, we will give you the support that you have needed for some time. I am your voice inside and outside of Parliament. I will be representing you in all your endeavours,” said Padarath, who lives in Couva and is the Couva South MP.

Padarath, who is also the Public Utilities Minister, also congratulated the CCC, headed by Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, for its hard work and dedication in promoting carnival at a high level over the years, noting that mas bands from as far as Siparia and Fyzabad participated in Couva carnival.

He also said his five-year-old daughter played mas with the band Khalifa & Associates, which operates from McBean, Couva.

Housing Minister and MP for Caroni Central David Lee also attended the function and assisted in presenting prizes to the winners.

Several councillors of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) were also present.

CCC chairman Rajbal Maraj said Couva Carnival 2025 was a resounding success, with one of the largest crowds ever congregating at the Couva Carnival Centre to experience the festivities. He thanked all stakeholders for their contribution in making the carnival a safe and enjoyable experience.