New principal appointed at Hugh Wooding Law School

Rudranath Maharaj. - Photo courtesy HWLS

ATTORNEY Rudranath Maharaj will take over as principal of the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) on August 1.

His appointment was announced by Liesel Weekes, SC, chairman of the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

Maharaj, a practicing attorney for 28 years and a trained mediator, currently serves as senior tutor II and course director in probate practice and procedure at HWLS, where he has lectured since 2005.

He is one of two new appointments confirmed by the CLE, with Dr Christopher Malcolm named as principal of the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, effective September 1.

Maharaj has also lectured at the School of Dentistry at Mt Hope and the UWI School of Continuing Studies. He previously worked with various public sector bodies and served as a consultant for the National Gas Company. His directorships span state and private entities, including Petrotrin and Labdico.