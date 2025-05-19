Kenyan Alex Ekesa rules under the stars to win TT Midnight Marathon

Alex Ekesa -

Kenyan Alex Ekesa added another major title to his growing list of achievements on TT soil, claiming a decisive victory in the country’s first-ever TT Midnight Marathon on the morning of May 18.

The 42-year-old delivered a commanding performance on a rain-soaked, cold course to take the title with over 11 minutes separating him and the runner-up, propping himself up again among the most dominant runners in local endurance racing.

Ekesa, wearing bib number one, clocked two hours, 28 minutes and 45 seconds (2:28:45). Local favourite Christopher Mitchell, representing Defence Force, ended his shift in 2:39:41. Keron Ali, also of Defence Force, placed third in 2:42:37.

Ekesa has now secured consecutive wins in several of the nation’s most prestigious long-distance events. He picked up the TT International Marathon on his first attempt in 2024, clocking 2:31:28, and has since dominated multiple shorter distance races.

Ekesa immediately asserted control over the 26.2-mile course from the starter’s gun.

Navigating steady rainfall, cold winds and slick road conditions, he maintained a consistent, unchallenged pace through the streets of Port of Spain and along the Priority Bus Route. Neither the adverse conditions nor the presence of international and military competitors proved sufficient to disrupt his rhythm, as he steadily increased his lead over the chasing pack throughout the night.

The event, organised by Bafasports, marked a milestone in local sporting history as the first full-length marathon to be staged at midnight.

Over 500 participants registered for the race, including international entrants from the region, South and North America, as well as a strong contingent of local runners.

The top five was rounded out by Kemar Leslie of Rainforest in 2:50:26 and Palmenia Berrio (unattached), the first female finisher, with an impressive 2:55:46.

Zara Suite-Stewart of Memphis Pioneers AC placed second among women and 16th overall in 3:41:18.

The race unfolded against the backdrop of persistent rain showers and damp night air, creating challenging conditions for competitors.

Temperatures dipped noticeably in the early hours, and wet roads demanded careful navigation on a course that began with a lap of the Queen’s Park Savannah, proceeded east along the Priority Bus Route to Tacarigua, and returned via the same route for a finish at the Grand Stand.

Despite the inclement weather, Ekesa’s dominance remained evident from the early stages. By the halfway mark, his lead had extended to several minutes, a gap he would only widen as the race progressed.

The marathon was the culmination of Bafasports’ Midnight Series, which earlier this year included a 10K in March and a Half Marathon in April. Both events received enthusiastic participation and positive feedback, setting the stage for the full marathon’s anticipated debut.

According to Bafasports CEO Nigel Bellamy, the marathon was designed to offer something unprecedented in local sport – an internationally certified, fully-supported road race held in the quiet, unfamiliar hours of midnight.

The course was measured and sanctioned by World Athletics, ensuring accuracy and legitimacy for competitors seeking qualifying times.

Trophies were awarded in four categories: male team, female team, mixed team and protective services team divisions. Notably, members of the TT Defence Force featured prominently in the men’s standings, with Mitchell and Ali both finishing inside the top three.

The race attracted an impressive line-up of corporate sponsors, including Subway, Caribbean Airlines, Powerade, Starbucks, the National Carnival Commission, National Gas Company, and several others.

Dozens of protective services personnel, along with medics and logistics teams, ensured the race was safely and efficiently executed despite the weather.

Each finisher received a glow-in-the-dark medal, while athletes who completed all three events in the Midnight Series earned an interlocking Carnival-themed medal set.

A celebratory breakfast and post-race lime followed the finish, although the turnout was naturally tempered by the inclement weather and early morning hour.

Overall winners:

Name*Team*Division*Age*Sex*Time

Alex Ekesa*PPF*40-49*42*Male*2:28:45.6

Christopher Mitchell*TTDF*30-39*33*Male*2:39:41.2

Keron Ali*TTDF*20-29*25*Male*2:42:37.3

Kemar Leslie*Rainforest*30-39*37*Male*2:50:26.0

Palmenia Berrio*N/A*30-39*33*Female*2:55:46.4

Mmetue Neter*PPF*30-39*33*Male*3:04:58.7

Kwame Gordon*One More Mile*40-49*47*Male*3:13:26.2

Shelton Clarke*N/A*20-29*28*Male*3:24:48.8

Kelvin Johnson*N/A*40-49*44*Male*3:28:16.1

Julian Toussaint*N/A*40-49*47*Male*3:30:01.6