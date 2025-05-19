Heavy rains trigger landslides, flooding in Diego Martin; cleanup continues

A flooded field. - File photo

CLEAN-UP operations led by the Diego Martin Borough Corporation’s Disaster Management Unit (DMU) will continue on May 19, following a weekend of heavy rains that triggered landslides and caused widespread flooding.

In a statement issued late on May 18, the corporation said clean-up efforts will proceed in the coming days as needed, depending on the evolving situation.

According to the DMBC, field officers were dispatched early on May 18 to assess reports of flooding, damage and fallen trees. The initial summary included five landslides, damage to one roof, five flooding incidents, six reports of fallen trees and one report of structural damage.

The corporation said it distributed 11 tarpaulins and 25 sandbags on May 18. There were also two reports of power outages caused by fallen trees in Carenage and Petit Valley. Electricity was restored by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission within two hours.

The DMU is led by coordinator Kathy Christopher, who was supported by councillors during the response.

“The DMBC will continue to work alongside the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services, and the National Commission for Self Help to address all reports and damages,” the statement said.

Residents are encouraged to call the DMU emergency hotline at 800-DMRC (3672) and follow updates via the corporation’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

The corporation also noted that sandbags remain available at its Orchid Drive office in Petit Valley.