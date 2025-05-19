Erla Harewood-Christopher’s controversial legacy

Former Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher. - File photo by Grevic Alvarado

WHILE former Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher was praised by former colleagues for her character, questions were raised about the strength of her leadership during her time at the helm of the police service.

Over her tenure, the country recorded its highest-ever murder tolls and low detection rates.

Her time in office was also marked by controversy, ultimately culminating in her being placed on leave. She was appointed Trinidad and Tobago's first female commissioner on February 3, 2023.

In late January, she was arrested at her office at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, during the state of emergency she initiated. She was later suspended by the Police Service Commission (PolSC).

Her arrest stemmed from a high-profile investigation into alleged misconduct in public office, centred on her approval for the purchase of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Also implicated in the investigation was former SSA director, retired Major Roger Best. They were later released without being charged, pending further investigations. On May 10, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, said there was insufficient evidence to support any criminal offence against the CoP.

On May 12, the High Court ruled that her suspension was lawful. The judge hearing the case said he fully expected the PolSC would "take all necessary steps" in relation to Harewood-Christopher's suspension.

She attempted to resume duty shortly after the hearing, but since she was not formally notified of the lifting of her suspension, she could not do so. On May 14, at 6.21 pm, she received the PolSC's letter lifting her suspension. This came hours after she was directed to take immediate vacation leave on the very last day of her contract, so she did not leave office while still serving as CoP.

Harewood-Christopher has declined to give interviews since then.

Failed Initiatives, Low Detection Rate

Last July, amid a surge in violent crime, Harewood-Christopher unveiled her violent crime reduction plan, which aimed to reduce homicides by ten per cent.

"We are focusing on the dismantling of criminal gangs, the retrieval of illegal firearms, the eradication of drug blocks, and increased focus on transnational crime. We are enhancing our police intelligence capability. We are leveraging the use of technology to enhance police operations," Harewood-Christopher said at a press conference.

In addition to reducing homicides, the plan also sought to target repeat offenders and strengthen the relationship between the police and the public.

"We are building legitimacy and public trust and confidence, increasing police presence and visibility, improving the quality of the police response, increasing accountability through greater supervision and management of police operations, improving our roadway management, exhibiting a zero-tolerance position on police indiscipline and corruption, promoting positive public messaging, and focusing on cybercrimes."

Her plan also aimed to reduce violent crime by 30 per cent, increase the homicide detection rate by 25 per cent, and boost gun recoveries by 15 per cent.

She also set targets for a 15 per cent reduction in serious crimes, a ten per cent decrease in motor vehicle theft, and a five per cent drop in fatal traffic accidents.

These plans, however, fell short, as 2024 came to be regarded by many as a year of bloodshed.

The country’s all-time murder record, set in 2022 (605), was broken, with the toll rising to 625. This included over 40 women and ten children who were murdered.

The country also witnessed a surge in mass killings, including 33 double homicides, eight triple homicides, four quadruple homicides, and two incidents involving the murder of five people.

Tobago also recorded its highest-ever number of murders – 26.

As for the murder detection rate, Harewood-Christopher recorded 13.76 per cent in 2024 and 14.73 per cent in 2023, compared to 13.05 per cent in 2022.

While 2024 saw 1,088 fewer serious crimes under her watch, the overall detection rate declined to 29.2 per cent, down from 30.57 per cent in 2023, and 31.75 per cent in 2022.

Controversies

Harewood-Christopher's first week in office—just six days after becoming CoP—began with controversy when she failed to attend a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on national security, instead sending representatives in her place. She claimed she had been attending "urgent and critical" national security matters. Harewood-Christopher had confirmed her attendance to the JSC in advance.

More turbulence followed when she urged the public to use "prayers" to help fight crime.

At a JSC in May 2023, she admitted her crime reduction plan had not achieved its intended targets. At a JSC in January 2024, she said the 2023 crime reduction targets were "a bit exaggerated" after the police failed to meet them.

She said the exaggeration was meant to "motivate police officers" to meet the targets and noted that no previous anti-crime plan had ever fully achieved its goals.

In 2023, controversy erupted within the police service over “erroneously” promoted officers.

Close to 100 officers called on the PolSC to investigate Harewood-Christopher’s handling of the promotion exercise. About 900 officers were elevated to the rank of corporal. Individual scores were not provided, although assurances were given in October that they would be.

In November 2023, Harewood-Christopher sent a memorandum to then-Deputy CoP Administration Ramnarine Samaroo about a “revision to the 2023 merit list” due to inaccuracies and concerns raised by the Police Service Social and Welfare Association.

In the memo, Samaroo was asked to identify officers who were erroneously promoted, state the anticipated impact on second-division officers, and propose ways to mitigate the fallout.

In December 2023, Harewood-Christopher issued a media release apologising for “anomalies in the allocation of marks” during the promotion process. She said she had received a report that was being reviewed to determine "the nature, source, and extent of any possible anomalies."

She also frequently avoided the media. In 2024, she appointed a spokesperson, Benjamin, to speak on behalf of her and the police executive.

Accomplishments

Harewood-Christopher served for 43 years in the police service, starting in 1982 as a constable before rising to become the first woman to lead the organisation.

She served as an officer in the Central Division and was promoted to corporal.

For most of her career, Harewood-Christopher served in administration while climbing the ranks of the service.

In the span of ten years, she moved from a sergeant to an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Harewood-Christopher had a three-year stint in the Special Branch and a one year stint as an ACP in the Southern division.

From 2017 to 2019, she was the DCP Administration, then acted as a DCP Operations from 2021 to 2022. She was appointed acting CoP in late 2022.

In February 2023, she became the first woman to serve as CoP. After two extensions, her tenure ended in 2025.