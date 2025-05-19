Dwight Yorke names Gold Cup preliminary squad

Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke, alongside assistant coaches Russell Latapy, right, and Derek King. -Photo courtesy TTFA

TRINIDAD and Tobago men's football head coach Dwight Yorke has named a 54-man preliminary roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, which kicks off June 14-July 6 in the USA and Canada.

TT are in Group D of the tournament alongside hosts USA, Haiti and guest team Saudi Arabia.

TT open their campaign on June 15 against USA, before facing Haiti on June 19. They come up against Saudi Arabia on June 22 to complete group play.

Spartak Moscow forward Levi Garcia has been named in the TT preliminary squad and will be eager to play his first match under the new coach. Garcia has scored twice in the Russian Cup since transferring from AEK Athens in Greece, opening his account April 29 in a 2-1 win over Dynamo Moscow and scoring again in a 2-1 defeat against FC Rostov on May 15.

Fresh off their victory in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season, Defence Force players dominate the preliminary squad with 11 selections. Among the familiar names are captain Kevin Molino, Justin Garcia, Brent Sam, Reon Moore, Isaiah Leacock and Kaihim Thomas.

The foreign-based pair of Tyrese Spicer and Wayne Frederick II, who were the first and second picks in the 2024 MLS Draft, are also in the preliminary squad.

San Juan Jabloteh's Derrel Garcia, who recently went on trial for Portuguese first division club Grupo Desportivo Estoril Praia, is also selected.

TT preliminary Gold Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Marvin Phillip, Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith, Christopher Biggette, Aaron Enill, Adrian Foncette.

Defenders: Darnell Hospedales, Josiah Trimmingham. Isaiah Garcia, Andre Raymond, Alvin Jones, Justin Garcia, Jamal Jack, Shannon Gomez, Aubrey David, Sheldon Bateau, Shervohnez Hamilton, Triston Hodge,Jelani Peters, Ryan Telfer, Jesse Williams, Michael Kedman.

Midfielders: Joevin Jones, Steffen Yeates, Daniel Phillips, Nathaniel James, Kevin Molino, Levi Garcia, Tyrese Spicer, Wayne Frederick II, Dantaye Gilbert, Andre Rampersad, Ajani Fortune, Real Gill, Kaihim Thomas, Kaile Auvray, Rivaldo Coryat, Derrel Garcia, Judah Garcia, Neveal Hackshaw, Kristian Lee-Him, Reon Moore, Duane Muckette, Michel Poon-Angeron, Noah Powder, John Paul Rochford.

Forwards: Tyrese Bailey. Lindell Sween, Justin Obikwu, Isaiah Leacock, Rio Cardines, Brent Sam, Dante Sealy, Isaiah Lee.