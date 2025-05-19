Central Sports repeat as National League champs

FILE PHOTO: Central Sports after winning the TT Cricket Board National League premiership I title in 2024. The team defended the title on May 18. -

SHERDON PIERRE

Defending champions Central Sports retained their TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I National League title following a washout on the final day of the two-day tournament.

There was no play possible on May 18 in the five scheduled matches of the premier one division due to the heavy constant downpour all day. The TT Met Office issued a yellow-level adverse weather alert over the weekend and it was later extended to May 19.

Heading into the final round of two-day action, Central Sports led the ten-team standings with 160 points while Bess Motors Marchin Patriots were in runner-up spot on 139 points and Clarke Road United in third position with 114 points.

Owner of Central Sports, Richard Ramkissoon, said that the entire team were ecstatic and happy for lifting the trophy once again. He said, “This year was very challenging for us because we lost a couple of players through injuries and the national team. But the team got together and really put in the hard work, they stood up to the challenge and were able to overcome all obstacles to reclaim the title.”

Ramkissoon said they are aiming to add more silverware for the 2025 season. “We are focused on trying to get the 50-over title because we didn’t defend our T20 title after winning for two years," said the elated Ramkissoon.

Another bright spot in the Central Sports season was the return of left-arm spinner Aamir Ali from a serious vehicular accident last year on May 7. He sustained a torn posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee in which he did surgery in July, as well as a right shoulder fractured collarbone.

Ali said, “The doctors told me I had a 25 per cent chance of playing cricket again. I told myself that my cricket career cannot end like this because I want to play for TT someday. God gave me a second chance, so I must make use of it!”

Ali admitted that he worked tirelessly at his rehab, and he is currently at 80 per cent fit right now but he was eager to return and play cricket. His aim is to dominate club cricket next season.

On day one, Central Sports made 118/2 from 26.1 overs. Kamil Pooran was unbeaten on 75 not out and the pair of Aaron Alfred and Kjorn Ottley both had 16 runs. Ricky Jaipaul was the lone wicket taker for Patriots (2/21).

In another match, PowerGen scored 388/4 in their 56.3 overs versus Merry Boys. Cephas Cooper (163) and Ewart Nicholson (104) scored centuries as they shared in a 209-run partnership for the third wicket before rain stopped play.

At the Queen's Park Oval, QPCC were on 199/4 against Yorkshire Cricket Club. Darren Bravo (79) and Bryan Charles (58) were the leading scorers. Yorkshire's best bowler was Chris Pattia (2/66).

In the match between Clarke Road United and Preysal only 14.5 overs were possible. Clarke Road were batting on 46/1. In the other match between Prisons Sports Club and Victoria United no play was possible over the two days (With reporting by Jelani Beckles).