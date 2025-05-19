Balancing AI technology and personal responsibility: A Chinese perspective

Ria Chaitram

RIA CHAITRAM

Embassy of the People's

Republic of China in TT

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept – it is already here, reshaping how we live, work, and communicate. From voice assistants and facial recognition to algorithmic news feeds, smart cars and smart homes, AI is becoming deeply embedded in our daily routines. But as these technologies grow more powerful and pervasive, they also raise a serious question: how do we balance the power of AI with the need for personal responsibility?

There are concerns in this area, but one country offering a unique approach is China. In China, AI is not seen merely as a tool for economic growth or commercial advantage. Instead, it is viewed as a strategic asset – one that must be carefully guided by public policy, ethical standards, and long-standing cultural values.

The Chinese government has emphasised that innovation must go hand-in-hand with responsibility, and that technological advancement must serve national goals and social harmony.

This perspective was highlighted during a recent seminar on AI and media development for developing countries, hosted by China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) and the Ministry of Commerce. Attended by media professionals from countries including TT, Grenada, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Cameroon, Bahrain, Ghana, and other African nations, the seminar showcased how AI can enhance journalism, boost public communication, and modernise media industries – without compromising ethics or accuracy.

Participants were introduced to emerging AI tools that can streamline production, improve audience targeting, and personalise content delivery. At the same time, the seminar emphasised the importance of maintaining journalistic standards, protecting data privacy, and ensuring that AI-generated content does not blur the line between truth and fiction. This dual focus – on opportunity and responsibility – is central to China’s broader AI strategy.

Across sectors, AI is already delivering major efficiencies. It powers online shopping, automates call centres, optimises healthcare diagnostics, and supports government planning and sovereign cloud systems. In cities, AI helps manage traffic flow and public services. In finance, it identifies fraud and forecasts economic trends.

Yet, despite all these benefits, AI also carries risks – such as misinformation, algorithmic bias, surveillance concerns, and the erosion of personal privacy.

China’s approach is to face these risks head-on. The government has rolled out policies like the New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan and the regulations on the management of algorithmic recommendations.

These policies aim to ensure that AI technologies are developed and deployed in ways that align with national priorities, protect public interest, and uphold ethical standards.

Importantly, China’s stance on responsible AI is shaped by its cultural heritage. Confucian values – which emphasise order, harmony, and collective well-being – continue to influence policy and public life.

From this perspective, technological change must promote social stability, not disrupt it. Innovation is welcomed, but not at the expense of the broader community. Individuals, institutions, and companies all share responsibility for making sure AI contributes to the public good.

In practical terms, this means AI is expected to help close gaps in access to healthcare, education, and information – particularly in rural and underserved areas. It also means there is close scrutiny of how data is used, how algorithms influence public opinion, and how platforms moderate content.

Companies operating in the AI space are encouraged, and in many cases required, to be transparent about how their systems work and to take action when problems arise.

As AI becomes more central to our lives, one thing is clear: we cannot outsource responsibility to machines. That role still belongs to people – developers, policymakers, media professionals, and everyday users. China’s experience offers lessons on how to strike that balance – between progress and principle, between convenience and conscience.

As countries embrace AI, maintaining personal responsibility remains essential to the discussion.