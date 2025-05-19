Agriculture Minister to review $56m zoo expansion project amid cost overruns

Udecott's design for the expansion project at the Emperor Valley Zoo. -

MINISTER of Agriculture Ravi Ratiram has met with the Zoological Society for the first time since being sworn in. He said while it was a fruitful discussion, members expressed several concerns including budgetary cuts, as well as cost overruns on the ongoing $56 million zoo expansion project.

The Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) is currently undertaking the expansion project at the Emperor Valley Zoo, plans for which were first announced in 2019.

It includes a cinema/theatre, ice cream parlour, cutters bar, wine/coffee shop, restaurant, exhibition centre, conference/meeting rooms, offices, an information centre, shops, kiosks, a walk-through aquarium and an amphitheatre and a play area for children.

Speaking to Newsday on May 18, Ratiram said the project has already "exceeded $56 million and moving on.

"Millions and millions are being spent toward an entertainment centre, bar facility, when animal welfare is at stake."

However, he made it clear that it is not a project being done by the Ministry of Agriculture.

"It is under another agency. It's only yesterday I got a brief on the matter."

He said he will soon meet with executives from the agency to "re-examine the priorities of the zoo and see how best we could realign the work that has already been taking place."

He referenced the UWI, Penal/Debe campus, which was "left to waste" under the previous government after it was delivered by the UNC-led People's Partnership government.

"So just like that, a lot of money has already been spent. What we do not want is money being spent and wasted and you create a white elephant and nothing is happening. We do not want any kind of wastage to happen."

He said the members of the Zoological Society mentioned its budgetary allocation was recently cut from $17 million to $13 million.

"It was astonishing to listen to them.

"We are going to be working very closely with them and try to achieve world-class standards."

He continued, "We have heard of animals dying at the zoo and not being treated with the kind of love and care they deserve. So we are very much focused on improving animal welfare."

He said under the previous administration, there was a "clear case of mixed up priorities" concerning the zoo.

"We have to review where we are at present and see how best we could utilise the scarce and limited resources that we do have here to improve the zoo for our animals and kids."

He said he also wants to see the return of programmes where some animals would be taken into rural communities for children to learn more about them.

"So many of us would have enjoyed going to the zoo as a child growing up. It teaches (children) compassion, love, to connect with nature and the environment...

"So there has to be a collective effort.

He said the animals at the zoo are in need of bigger, more comfortable enclosures and the ministry will see how best it can work with the society to achieve this, among other things.