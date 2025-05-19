Acting CoP: FUL applications to move online amid surge

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

ACTING Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin says there has been a noticeable post-election increase in Firearm User Licence (FUL) applications and the police service is embracing technology to deal with the expected continuous rise.

The UNC, while in opposition, promised to make legal gun ownership easier if it won the election.

While addressing the media after her first Cabinet meeting on May 8, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar encouraged law-abiding citizens to apply for their firearm users’ licences (FULs).

Benjamin told Newsday while he does not have the exact figures, there has been an “uptick” in the number of applications received weekly.

“The applications are coming and people are sending it in more rapidly. So we believe it's only the tip of the iceberg and more and more persons are going to apply.

“So we have to make sure that we are prepared to handle the increase and also seek to put things in place to ensure that we are able to deal with those things”

He said police are also in the process of making the process available online in anticipation of a rising surge in FUL applications.

Benjamin said having the process available online is beneficial to all stakeholders, including applicants.

He explained this is all part of the police service’s drive to rebrand itself and become more people-friendly and technology-driven.

“I know that the IT section is working on that and I think if it's not up, very soon it's going to be, so people can go to our website and apply there and feel much more comfortable to apply.

“At the same time it's going to help us because we are putting things in there where we are able to screen these applications, but be able to still look at it very quickly, so that we can make decisive decisions as to those who should or should not have the FULs.”

Benjamin said while any changes to the relevant legislation or process may need to “be fleshed out some more,” the police are not wasting any time to prepare for the changes.

“We want applications, those that are there in the past and those that we will get coming in, to be dealt with faster and also, proper investigations and decisions made based on principles and systems that we believe is fair, just and reasonable.”

He said the police are sparing no detail in ensuring all its bases are covered, including collaborating with the other relevant bodies such as the Forensic Science Centre.

“In terms of the ballistics. We have had we have police officers who are working forensic, and they are also there to assist forensic in ensuring that these things are in place.

“So all the areas that are involved, I would be meeting with them and making sure all systems are go, to ensure there is a level of efficiency in what we're doing.”

Asked to comment on the halt to granting FUL applications, Benjamin said some have been issued but not “any great majority.”

He added some have been issued as a result of court rulings but said given the volume of applications he anticipates, he wants to ensure the process is fair and that people whose applications are granted are deserving of the responsibility.

“It just can't be because somebody knows you or, just because you're a police or prison officer you're going to get it.

“There has to be a system and a process, and that process must be fair, just and reasonable.”

He warned it will not be a “free-for-all” under his watch and urged the public to seriously consider the responsibility that comes with owning a gun before they apply.

“The same way you want an FUL, understand that just as we will be diligent in giving it you, we will ensure that people who are negligent with it go before the courts.

“There will be serious consequences if people either lose or fail to account for that firearm or if it gets into the hands of a child or a criminal.”

He warned against misuse of legally-owned guns as wrong decisions can lead to grave consequences.

“It’s not just for any and everybody, and it doesn’t mean those who have can do whatever they want with it.

“It’s not about freeness, it’s about freedom. And freedom is the ability to live within your given limitations.”