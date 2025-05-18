Youngsters shine in damp conditions at NAAATT Track and Field series

Zenith Athletics’ Mikaya Young (L) crosses the finish line ahead of ZC Athletic’s Chelsea Le Francois in the girls’s Under-11 150m dash, during the NAAATT Track and Field Juveniles Series, on May 17, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

COUGARS’ Kaseem Du Verney closed the opening session of the NAAATT Track and Field Series No 5 for juveniles, producing a commanding run to win the boys under-13 100 metres final in 12.71 seconds at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on March 17.

His assured performance, marked by a strong start and controlled finish, set the tone for several memorable displays on an overcast day, constantly threatened by thunderstorms.

Despite the conditions, the meet proceeded largely uninterrupted.

Parents, coaches, and supporters filled the stands, undeterred by morning showers and grey skies, as organisers ensured the programme ran efficiently.

Some sprint finals, including the short sprints in the younger divisions, were contested as timed heats, with medals awarded based on the fastest times recorded.

Du Verney may have produced one of the stand-out runs on the day, but he was still threatened by Daniel Alfred of Neon Wolves, who clocked an impressive effort of 12.98 seconds. Kermari Samuel1 of Memphis Pioneers AC claimed third in 13.14 seconds.

Chennai Moore of Cheetahs also stood out, delivered a decisive victory in the girls under-13 800 metres. Moore stopped the clock at 2 minutes 36.64 seconds, finishing ten seconds ahead of her closest rival, Melissa Davis of Memphis Pioneers AC.

Ronaldo Scepture of Lions Athletic showcased his dominance in the boys under-13 ball throw, producing a best effort of 44.66 metres — comfortably ahead of D’Angelo De LaRosa (Track Blazers) who managed 40.34 metres for second.

The girls’ sprints in the under-9 category also featured a double champion, with Bella Rodriguez of Cheetahs capturing both the 60m (9.38 seconds) and 80m (12.27 seconds) titles, outpacing Antoniya Taylor of Princes’ Town in each race.

On the field, Destiny Arnold of BURN recorded a commanding victory in the girls under-13 long jump, leaping to 4.61 metres, while in the boys under-11 division, Zion Phillips of Cougars had a noteworthy showing, narrowly missing the 80m crown by one-hundredth of a second before claiming the 300m title in 46.76 seconds.

Mason Hall’s Bert Melville also had a productive outing, winning the boys under-11 800m in 2:54.02 and securing the high jump gold with a clearance of 1.15 metres.

Track and field action returns to the Hasely Crawford Stadium on March 18 with the staging of the Republic Bank/NAAATT Relays Festival. The zonal-based event will feature national and club teams from juniors to seasoned athletes, with over $20,000 in prize money on offer. Competition is scheduled to begin at 1.15 pm.