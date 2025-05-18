Young writers shine at NALIS authors appreciation event

Alisha Wallace, left, and nine-year old author Amayah Wallace-Aniebonam - Mya Quamie

AMONG the over 60 authors recognised at National Library and Information System’s 16th First Time Authors Appreciation Programme on May 9, some of them were as young as nine years old.

Inspired by their ambitions, these young authors set their imaginations free, putting pen to paper, writing their first works of literature.

Motivated by his desire to encourage other young boys to read, nine-year-old Aiden Stowe wrote The Drummer Boy.

The story follows a young drummer who saves his village by using music to communicate with animals, who help him put out a fire that threatens to destroy the town.

Stowe, who plans to continue his writing career, said he enjoyed the process of writing the book and was elated by NALIS' recognition of his accomplishment.

His mother and co-author, Natasha Stowe, beamed with pride as she spoke to Newsday Kids about her son’s accomplishment,

“I am so proud. He's made my job a lot easier in terms of his willingness to read and learn and participate and as he rightly said, getting our boys to participate in academics in any way."

Zaire Williams, also nine years old, was another young author recognised at the ceremony.

What started as a class assignment on his dream career turned into a 25-page children’s book fuelled by ambition.

Williams' book, My Dream is to Become a Pilot, seeks to guide and inspire other children who share his dream of one day flying planes.

His mother, Nneka Figaro, was also recognised at the ceremony for her book, Introduction to Spanish for Elementary Children, written for children ages eight to 12.

Figaro said she was motivated to write the book in light of the number of Venezuelan migrants in Trinidad and Tobago.

She said she hopes the book, which is meant to teach children the Spanish alphabet as well as common phrases, could be a star in helping bridge the language barriers that exist between different communities in TT.

Amayah Wallace-Aniebonam, another nine-year-old recognised at the ceremony, said she was inspired by one of her favourite TV shows in writing Amayah’s Quest for the Golden Diamond.

The story follows Wallace-Aniebonam and her friends' quest, given to them by the king and queen, to find a golden diamond.

She also uses social media to further her literary passions, hosting Reading with Amayah on Facebook and YouTube, where she reads books to her over 1,000 followers.

With an added interest in art and illustration, Amayah also plans to author a comic book.

Her mother, Alisha Wallace, was ecstatic about her daughter’s accomplishment.

“She works very hard at everything she does, and when it came to the book, she was involved in the entire process.

“She knew exactly what she wanted, graphics-wise and how she wanted it to be portrayed.”

Wallace-Aniebonam’s book has also been translated into Spanish and French.

Conceptualiser of the First Time Authors Appreciation Programme Joan Osborne congratulated all the authors at the event, likening them to celebrated Caribbean writers such as VS Naipaul, Earl Lovelace and Samuel Selvon.

“You have embarked on something very sacred. You have added to the Caribbean bibliography and thought process…you have fiction works that our children can identify with, they can see themselves in the work.

“I want to congratulate you deeply for this step and your accomplishment today. The role of an author in any society is profound. But in the Caribbean, it bears unique significance. Our region is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, histories and experiences, and as writers, you possess the power to capture and convey the essence of this rich heritage. Your words can educate, inspire and unite communities.”