Yellow-level weather alert extended to Monday

Courtesy TT Met Office social media

THE yellow-level adverse weather alert has been extended to May 19.

On May 17, the Met Office issued the first alert saying it would be in effect from 6pm that day to 6pm on May 18.

But on May 18, it issued an update including the extension. It will now end at 6pm on May 19.

The notice says, "There is a high (80 per cent) chance of periods of intermittent rainfall of varying intensities and isolated thunderstorms over Trinidad, especially across southern and central areas, where recent rainfall has already saturated some locations."

It adds, "Tobago has a medium (60 per cent) chance of isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms, but as higher concentrations of Saharan dust are expected to favour them, widespread rainfall activity is forecast to be limited."

It says despite the heavy rainfall, the country will continue to experience high levels of Saharan dust, "which may reduce visibility and air quality at times.

"The ITCZ is gradually migrating northward and is expected to add to the ongoing unsettled conditions, enhancing rainfall and thunderstorm activity overnight into tomorrow."