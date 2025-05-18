WASA: Electrical repairs complete at Point Fortin desal plant

- File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) says electrical repairs have been completed at its Point Fortin desalination plant.

The authority had issued a press release on May 13 indicating the plant would be shut down for repairs.

In an update on May 18, it said repairs were completed at 8pm on May 17 and that the plant returned to its normal production of 5.5 mgd.

It added, "Though production at the facility has been restored, customers are advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the service to normalise to some affected areas in accordance with established water supply schedules."