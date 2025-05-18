Wallerfield man killed minutes after leaving home

Police are investigating the assassination of 33-year-old Stefon Joseph who was shot to death on Saturday morning near his home.

Joseph, of Moonan Road, Wallerfield, had just left home around 10 am on May 17 when residents reported hearing gunshots.

Police arrived and found a green Nissan Almera crashed into a concrete wall along Moonan Road.

They checked and found Joseph’s body, with gunshot wounds, slumped in the driver’s seat.

The district medical officer declared Joseph dead and ordered his body to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators assigned to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found six .40 calibre spent shells.

Relatives told police shortly after 9.30 am, Joseph spoke with his common-law wife on the phone and told her he was leaving home to pick up some people in Cumuto.

Minutes later, he was shot after driving out of his yard.