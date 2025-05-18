United Way TT helps gives garden boost to San Juan RC school

United Way TT members hard at work preparing the plant bed as part of their Day of Caring programme at the San Juan Boys and Girls RC Primary School on Cemetery Road, San Juan on May 18, 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

MEMBERS of United Way TT braved the heavy rain on May 18 to extend its Day of Caring to the San Juan Boys' and Girls' RC Primary School.

In the morning time, the group visited the school and gave a boost to one of its grow boxes/mini gardens with several new plants.

United Way chairman Ian Benjamin told Newsday it was a day of volunteerism held annually for over 15 years.

"We kind of do some matchmaking between those people who have needs and projects they would like executed, and those volunteers out there who are willing to execute these projects."

He said they were doing a garden project at the school. They were also supposed to assist with painting but the rains became too heavy to do that.

The country remains under a yellow-level adverse weather alert, set to end at 6pm on May 19.

"The idea is to uplift, upgrade, rehabilitate, enhance the learning environment for our young people," Benjamin explained.

Asked how it feels to give back in this way, he said he is always impressed by people's generosity.

"...To give up their personal time and resources, and just to be part of that stream of generosity and giving back, (I feel) fantastic."

Enthusiastically, he guided his team to the garden area, instructing them to "lay out the top soil as even as you can."

Even as the rain continued, they ventured outside in their boots and gardening gloves to help beautify the school.

Among the pants was a dwarf starch mango tree, which he said he was thrilled to have received.

School representatives were happy for the assistance and praised the initiative as well.