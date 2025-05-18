Shivanna Sam: A voice for the underserved

MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities Shivanna Sam -

SHIVANNA SAM may be a fresh face in the political scene in TT, but a lifelong commitment to service lies at the heart of her journey.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cumuto/Manzanilla says she is determined to broaden her reach and make a meaningful difference in the lives of citizens across the country.

The 37-year-old in an exchange with WMN by WhatsApp on May 15 and said prior to becoming a politician, she had been an environmental investigator at the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

"For thirteen years...I was actively involved in shaping the future of environmental governance within TT, through my expertise in environmental regulation and compliance monitoring.

"My career was grounded in care for people and their surroundings by focusing on protecting communities and their environment."

Sam said politics felt like a "natural progression" in her life.

"It offers me a platform to advocate more effectively for systematic change and ensure that every voice in our nation is heard and valued, especially in underserved communities."

Sam convincingly won the Cumuto/Manzanilla seat at the April 28 elections gaining 68 per cent of the vote.

Sam accumulated 12,559 votes, while the PNM's Sanjiv Boodhu was the next best with 5,393 votes.

As an MP, Sam hopes to have her constituency "thrive and not just survive.

"My hope for Cumuto/Manzanilla is that every resident feels seen, heard and included in the nation’s development.

"This means improving infrastructure, creating safe spaces for youth, enhancing healthcare access, supporting agriculture and entrepreneurship."

With her prior background, Sam said sustainable development is one of her passion – not only environmentally.

"My goal is not just to build roads and buildings, but to build lives. I want my constituents to have digital access (as it is a rural community) and education programmes that unlock potential."

On May 3, Sam was sworn-in as a parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

While the portfolio is more of support to the line minister, Barry Padarath, she hopes she can assist in bringing improvements to people's lives.

"My responsibilities include supporting policy development, managing departmental initiatives and representing the ministry in parliamentary matters.

"My hope is that when my time ends, people can have improved access, quality and resilience of public utility services, especially in the context of national development and environmental stewardship."

Shivanna's humble beginnings

Born and raised on Little Cora Road in Cunaripo, Sam was nurtured by a close-knit family and community whose values and support played a pivotal role in shaping the woman and leader she is today.

"My life and my roots are in Cumuto and by extension Sangre Grande, where I have lived and grown.

"I was raised with deep-rooted values of humility, service and compassion. They taught me the true meaning of resilience and hard work."

Sam said she is a devout Presbyterian and is actively involved in her church. She has also been married for the last six years to her husband.

They have a two-year-old daughter – "the joy of our lives."

"Motherhood is one of my greatest prides – it has shaped my worldview and grounded my purpose. It has taught me patience, empathy and the strength to push forward, even when the road is difficult.

"It has brought me profound joy and has been a powerful teacher. It has redefined what it means to love unconditionally and to fight fiercely for a better future."

Sam said motherhood has transcended her own personal gain and allowed her to be a better human and politician.

"Every decision I make, I make with a deeper sense of responsibility not just to my child but to every child and parent in this nation."

Aside from her daughter, Sam said her father was a major inspiration to her life.

"My father has always been my quiet strength. His integrity, humility, ability to find joy even in the darkest moments and unwavering work ethic have all deeply influenced the way I approach life and leadership.

"He taught me the value of family, honesty, discipline and the importance of serving others with dignity, regardless of their title or status."

And with TT having a diverse demographics, Sam said she loved the way citizens turn "struggle into song."

"There is a rhythm to TT that lives in all of us – our warmth and our laughter.

"We celebrate diversity in ways that many nations aspire to. Our culture, our food, our dialects – there is a sense of belonging here that is hard to describe but deeply felt. My favorite thing about being Trinbagonian is our unbreakable spirit!"

With Sam now being both an MP and Parliamentary Secretary, WMN asked how she unwinds.

"After a long day, I find peace in quiet moments – this mostly consists of a cup of tea, time with my husband and daughter or just listening to music.

"Sometimes, it’s simply reflecting on the day and giving thanks. I also enjoy spending time in nature as it reminds me of the beauty in stillness and simplicity."

Academically, Sam hold a master's degree in occupational and environmental safety and health and a bachelor's in biology and environmental and natural resources management.

"I am very passionate about environmental protection and sustainable development and I intend to positively impact our future generations with the application of my knowledge and experience."