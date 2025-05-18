Rex Dixon reaches for the stars with Angels and Stargazing

AFTER more than two decades of showcasing his work at the Softbox Gallery in St Clair, celebrated abstract expressionist Rex Dixon is taking viewers to the heart of his creative universe, his studio in the lush Maracas Valley. Nestled in a valley of the Northern Range, Dixon’s home and garden will host Angels and Stargazing, his newest exhibition opened on May 17.

The shift in location, according to long-time curator Nisha Hosein, is more than a change of scenery. It offers viewers the rare opportunity to encounter Dixon’s work in the very place where his ideas are born, shaped by moonlight, memory, and philosophical inquiry.

“Everything about this exhibition is about connecting space, both personal and cosmic,” Dixon says. “It’s the most fitting setting for this body of work.”

Spanning the years 2024 to 2025, Angels and Stargazing reflects the artist’s ongoing dialogue with literature, memory, and metaphysical themes. “My work continues to be involved with text,” Dixon explains, referencing Pea Green Boat, a painting inspired by Edward Lear’s whimsical 19th-century poem The Owl and the Pussycat – a childhood favourite. Other pieces draw on personal history, like Message Bob, a tribute to his foster brother and the quiet legacies left by those who have passed.

But Dixon’s gaze now stretches beyond Earth. In what he calls a poetic twist of fate, three of his paintings—Reckless Eyeballing, The Sunny Side, and Wave – have been selected for digital preservation and placement on the Moon. The works will be transformed into nanofiche, an analog archival medium, and delivered aboard a lunar module following their exhibition at the Future of Humanity art show in Davos, Switzerland earlier this year.

“It was uncanny,” Dixon says. “I was already painting stars and moons when the invitation came. It tied in perfectly with the extraterrestrial themes I was exploring, even Blake’s vision of angels in a tree at Peckham Rye.”

Inspired by both celestial mystery and human memory, Dixon’s new works traverse questions of legacy, sensation, and artistic transformation. One standout, Night Flowers, attempts to evoke not just the look but the smell of blossoms under a tropical night sky. “Can one capture scent or even taste in a painting?” he muses.

At 86, Dixon is candid about legacy. “I’m not dwelling, but I am thinking about what I leave behind. That question haunts all artists.” He compares his thinking to that of JMW Turner, who wanted his work kept together to show the progression of his life through art. “Of course, that didn’t happen,” he says with an infectious smile.

A notable shift in this latest body of work is a turn toward pointillism, “Lichtenstein-like,” Dixon notes, but still laced with the gesture and unpredictability that have defined his style. “I try to surprise myself,” he adds, referencing a comment by filmmaker and critic Bruce Paddington. “I’m constantly pushing against cliché, even the cliché of being a ‘tropical’ artist.”

Dixon’s visual language has evolved alongside a life of movement, from London to Birmingham, Ireland, Jamaica, and finally Trinidad. This journey, he says, has shaped an identity that refuses to be pinned down by geography. “The paintings are about states of mind, not just places.”

In the end, the most cosmic of questions returns to the most intimate of spaces – the studio in the valley, where a painting’s corner can represent a galaxy, and a childhood poem can travel to the Moon.

Angels and Stargazing will be open to the public from May 17 to June 20 at Rex Dixon’s studio and gallery, Maracas Valley, St Joseph. .