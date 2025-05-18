Rampersad: 'Politically sound' move for PNM to merge political, opposition leader roles

Political scientist Dr Indira Rampersad. -

POLITICAL analyst Dr Indira Rampersad says the PNM's recent announcement that the post of political leader should coincide with that of opposition leader is a "politically sound move."

She said separating leadership roles can contribute to divisiveness in any space.

The PNM recently announced it will choose a new leader by casting ballots on June 22. Pennelope Beckles is currently the opposition leader.

Public relations officer Faris Al-Rawi said Dr Keith Rowley's stepping down as prime minister, appointing Stuart Young to the position and remaining political leader was "an experiment."

But he added that the party was judged at the general election on April 28.

Her also pledged his support for Beckles to be the next political leader.

On that comment, Rampersad asked, "I wonder if it was a party experiment or just Dr Rowley's experiment?"

She said evidently, it "backfired badly" and "did not work out.

"It would have caused challenges (if they had won) as well."

She said it is a "politically sound" move to align the positions.

"They have done some introspection into the really devastating outcome for the party."

She continued, "It would auger well for them to have the opposition leader and political leader on the same page, yes. But what is even better is they're not going (about it) through a special convention and a one man, one vote way. They're making it more democratic via an internal election."

She said it is the "right move" and "definitely a positive overture for the PNM as it moves forward."

Asked if in all her years of political science, she had seen such a separation in leadership roles in party politics, she said no.

"Because it's not wise, you see.

"If there's a difference in perspective between the two leaders, how do you reconcile?

It could lead to divisiveness at a leadership and executive level...It would also be natural for people to choose particular 'camps' to back in the face of these disagreements. That's natural in life and in party politics.

"People have different world views, perspectives and opinions. You don't want to start off with the potential of disagreement. So should they get back in power, they will not have that particular issue (within the party) any more."

Newsday tried to contact Beckles, Young and PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, but all calls went unanswered.