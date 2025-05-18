Rain dampens Patriots' hopes vs Central Sports

Powergen batsmen Ewart Nicholson (L) and Cephas Cooper scored centuries against Merryboys. - Powergen Cricket Club

The heavy rains have further dampened the hopes of Bess Motors Marchin Patriots of dethroning defending champions Central Sports for the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I National League title.

Heading into the final round of two-day action, Central Sports lead the ten-team standings with 160 points, while Patriots are in the runner-up spot on 139 points. Patriots need an outright win to ensure Central Sports do not earn any batting or bowling points throughout the match.

Central Sports took first strike at home and were batting 118/2 when the rain prematurely concluded play after 26.1 overs. Fresh off his heroics in the CWI Breakout League final, Kamil Pooran is unbeaten on 75 not out along with Aaron Alfred (16). Ricky Jaipaul is the lone wicket taker for Patriots (2/21).

However, Powergen utilised their 56.3 overs on day one scoring a huge total of 388/4 after they were inserted by Merryboys at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Cephas Cooper had a stroke filled 163 runs (19 boundaries, four maximums) and he was assisted by Ewart Nicholson, who added a classy century, belting 104 runs (Ten boundaries, 5 maximums) as they shared in a 209-run partnership for the third wicket.

At the Queen`s Park Oval, QPCC closed on 199/4 against Yorkshire Cricket Club. Former WI batter Darren Bravo is unbeaten on 79 runs and is at the wicket with Bryan Charles (58) following up on his score of 93 runs in the last match. Yorkshire`s best bowler was Chris Pattia (2/66).

The match between Clarke Road United and Preysal began after lunch and only lasted 14.5 overs before play was called off for rain. Clarke Road were batting first and closed on 46/1.

The match between Prisons Sports Club at the home ground against Victoria United was called off without a ball bowled.